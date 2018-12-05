December 5, 2018

Nepal attempts record with a Dead Sea of plastic bags

Over 150 volunteers worked for months to collect and sort used plastic bags from schools and public areas in Nepal
Over 150 volunteers worked for months to collect and sort used plastic bags from schools and public areas in Nepal

Young Nepalis created a map of the Dead Sea with used plastic bags Wednesday in a bid to set a new international record and raise awareness about the vast volumes polluting the world's oceans.

Volunteers tied 100,000 colourful used bags on a metal grid 20 metres (65 feet) long and five metres (16 feet) tall, shaped like the Dead Sea, on open ground in Kathmandu's city centre.

The record attempt was organised with a slogan "One Dead Sea is enough for us".

"We decided to tie plastic bags and make a sculpture of the Dead Sea to spread awareness over the world to minimise waste of plastic," Surgeon BC of Stem Foundation Nepal, the group that organised the event, told AFP.

Global plastic production has grown rapidly, and is currently more than 400 million tonnes per year.

It is estimated that two to five percent of plastics wind up in the oceans, where much of it breaks down into tiny particles that harm marine life.

"We hope this effort will help to keep seas clean and not let them become another dead sea," he said.

Over 150 volunteers worked for months to collect and sort used plastic bags from schools and public areas.

Among the participants was 20-year-old environment student Prakriti Pandey.

"I had heard news that plastic was found inside a dead whale, so I felt I should join this initiative to spread awareness around the world and in my country," she said.

The current record for the world's largest sculpture of plastic bags was set in April 2012 when over 200 Singaporean shaped 68,000 in the shape of an octopus, according to Guinness World Records.

The Nepalese group said it will now submit its claim with for a new record to Guinness.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Nepal attempts record with a Dead Sea of plastic bags (2018, December 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-12-nepal-dead-sea-plastic-bags.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)