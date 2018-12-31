Natural-based antibiofilm and antimicrobial peptides from microorganisms

Credit: CC0 Public Domain New developments in antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) with antibiofilm properties are rapidly materializing. ABP works by inhibiting antibiotic resistant bacteria in the biofilm through nucleotide signaling molecules.

Antimicrobial peptides and antibiofilm peptide (ABP) are new antibiotic molecules derived from microorganisms for the treatment of infections. The authors have discussed significance, limitations and trials of these antimicrobial peptides from bacteria, fungi, protozoa and yeast.

These antimicrobial peptides are small, cationic and amphipathic polypeptide sequences with a wide range for Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, viruses and fungi with 6-100 amino acids in length. These sources are reviewed in detail showing characterization of these antimicrobial peptides and their respective classes.

The APD3 database showed 333 bacteriocin and peptide antibiotics from bacteria, 4 fromarchaea, 8 from protists, 13 from fungi are reported. Bacterial AMP are characterized according to their amino acid numbers and are so small in size with 1-5 kDa mass as compared to Class II AMPs are longer with amino acid number is about 25-50.

Class II bacteriocins are composed of homogeneous amino acids and classified into different groups based on their secondary structure. Class II Lactococcin produced by Lactococcus lactis is Lactococcin B. This AMP is involved in changes of membrane potential.

The reported fungal AMP compounds are more than bacterial AMP and found to be a good source of antimicrobial compounds discovery against infections due to similarity in features and responses to infections.

The in silico cDNA scanning method is widely used for determining the sequencing of Defensin like peptides and more than 100 AMP's are revealed with the help of genome screening approaches.

Fungal AMP's Peptaibols isolated as secondary metabolites from possesses anti-microbial and anti-fungal activities. They have short amino acid chains.

More information: Aysenur Yazici et al, Natural-based Antibiofilm and Antimicrobial Peptides from Microorganisms, Current Topics in Medicinal Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.2174/1568026618666181112143351

