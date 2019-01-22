NASA replaces astronaut on Boeing's first crew launch

NASA has replaced an astronaut assigned to Boeing's first launch with a crew.
Astronaut Eric Boe was pulled Tuesday from the upcoming test flight for unspecified medical reasons, after more than three years of training. Taking his seat will be Mike Fincke, a former space station commander.
Boeing plans to launch its first Starliner capsule without a crew this spring, followed by a launch with astronauts this summer to the International Space Station.
SpaceX—NASA's other commercial crew partner—could launch its Dragon capsule, minus a crew, next month. The capsule and Falcon rocket were on the launch pad Wednesday for a test engine firing.
Boe and three other NASA astronauts were chosen in 2015 as the first commercial crew members.
