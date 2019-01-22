NASA replaces astronaut on Boeing's first crew launch

January 23, 2019 by Marcia Dunn
NASA replaces astronaut on Boeing's first crew launch
In this Tuesday, March 29, 2011 file photo, space shuttle Endeavour crew member Mike Fincke waves to onlookers after arriving for a practice countdown at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. On Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2019, astronaut Eric Boe was pulled from the upcoming test flight for unspecified medical reasons, after more than three years of training. Taking his seat will be Fincke, a former space station commander. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASA has replaced an astronaut assigned to Boeing's first launch with a crew.

Astronaut Eric Boe was pulled Tuesday from the upcoming test flight for unspecified medical reasons, after more than three years of training. Taking his seat will be Mike Fincke, a former space station commander.

Boeing plans to launch its first Starliner capsule without a crew this spring, followed by a launch with this summer to the International Space Station.

SpaceX—NASA's other commercial crew partner—could launch its Dragon capsule, minus a crew, next month. The capsule and Falcon rocket were on the launch pad Wednesday for a test engine firing.

Boe and three other NASA astronauts were chosen in 2015 as the first commercial crew members.

