Pence misses launch but treated to new SpaceX crew capsule

December 18, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
Pence misses launch but treated to new SpaceX crew capsule
SpaceX employees gather for a group photo in front of the Dragon capsule at a SpaceX hangar in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The capsule is being readied for a January test flight, minus a crew. (AP Photo/Marcia Dunn)

Vice President Mike Pence missed seeing a SpaceX rocket soar Tuesday. But he still got to view the company's new crew capsule, designed to carry astronauts to the International Space Station as soon as next year.

Pence joined members of the Air Force to witness the launch of the most powerful GPS satellite ever built, but a last-minute abort kept the Falcon rocket grounded. SpaceX will try again Wednesday.

Pence later toured a SpaceX hangar and admired the sleek, white Dragon capsule being readied for a January , minus a crew. The next capsule, still in California, will carry astronauts.

The called the spacecraft "very cool"—and not what he expected. He said the interior—shown on a TV monitor near the capsule—reminds him of the movie "The Martian."

More than 100 SpaceX workers crowded around Pence to shake his hand. The vice president joined in group photos, with the Dragon as a backdrop. Alongside the was a brand new Falcon booster that will send it into space, as well as a less glamorous recycled booster that's already launched twice.

Pence complimented a worker wearing a sweatshirt showing SpaceX chief Elon Musk's red Tesla convertible flying through space, with Earth in the background. SpaceX launched the car on a test flight of its Heavy rocket last February. "Get me one of those sweatshirts," Pence joked. "I love that sweatshirt."

Pence misses launch but treated to new SpaceX crew capsule
SpaceX's Dragon capsule, right, sits in a SpaceX hangar in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The capsule is being readied for a January test flight, minus a crew. (AP Photo/Marcia Dunn)

Pence told the crowd: "We're going back to the moon and then Mars. Stay tuned."

As soon as Pence left, one employee shouted out, "Back to work!" and they did.

Pence misses launch but treated to new SpaceX crew capsule
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, stands ready at space launch complex 40, shortly before the launch was scrubbed because of a technical issue at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The payload on the rocket is the U.S. Air Force's first Global Positioning System III space vehicle and the system will augment 31 current operational GPS satellites. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Explore further: SpaceX delivery delayed few days; First reused rocket for NASA

Related Stories

SpaceX postpones next-gen rocket launch

May 11, 2018

With less than a minute before launch Thursday, SpaceX aborted the liftoff of its new Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, which the California-based company promises to be more powerful and easier to re-use.

SpaceX signs 1st customer for big new rocket

May 29, 2012

(AP) — Space Exploration Technologies says it has signed its first commercial contract for a new rocket that will be more powerful than the one that launched the company's Dragon capsule to the International Space Station ...

Recommended for you

NASA's 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary

December 18, 2018

Fifty years ago on Christmas Eve, a tumultuous year of assassinations, riots and war drew to a close in heroic and hopeful fashion with the three Apollo 8 astronauts reading from the Book of Genesis on live TV as they orbited ...

New bright high-redshift quasar discovered using VISTA

December 18, 2018

Using the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA), astronomers have detected a new bright quasar at a redshift of about 6.8. The newly identified quasar, designated VHS J0411-0907, is the brightest object ...

Mystery of coronae around supermassive black holes deepens

December 18, 2018

Researchers from RIKEN and JAXA have used observations from the ALMA radio observatory located in northern Chile and managed by an international consortium including the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.