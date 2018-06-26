June 26, 2018

Image: Crew Dragon hardware put to the test

by NASA

Crew Dragon Hardware Put to the Test
Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX's Crew Dragon is at NASA's Plum Brook Station in Ohio, to undergo testing in the In-Space Propulsion Facility—the world's only facility capable of testing full-scale upper-stage launch vehicles and rocket engines under simulated high-altitude conditions.

The chamber will allow SpaceX and NASA to verify Crew Dragon's ability to withstand the extreme temperatures and vacuum of space.

This is the spacecraft that SpaceX will fly during its Demonstration Mission 1 flight test under NASA's Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract with the goal of returning human spaceflight launch capabilities to the United States.

Provided by NASA

