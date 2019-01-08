Pushing microbes to deliver preferred products

January 10, 2019 by Tom Ziemer, University of Wisconsin-Madison
ethanol
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

If environmental engineer Daniel Noguera had his way, he would orchestrate a microbiome to pump out higher-value chemical products.

In that vein, Noguera, the Wisconsin Distinguished Professor of civil and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, along with graduate student Matt Scarborough and collaborators in the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, recently published a paper in the journal mSystems in which they analyzed the makeup and of a mixed microbial community within a bioreactor. By doing so, they're edging closer toward engineering such a community to optimally generate particular products—an outcome that would boost the utility—and financial viability—of the of biofuel production.

In their work, the researchers studied the organic leftovers of lignocellulosic ethanol production with an eye toward optimizing the yield of medium-chain fatty acids, which are useful precursors for industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The medium-chain fatty acids are an alternative product—with a higher potential financial value—than the methane that's typically generated from the residues of ethanol production.

"If we think about the residues from that process and generate more value from those residues, the hope is that we improve the economy of the overall system," says Noguera.

The researchers identified the members of the microbiome and their roles in the process, while using thermodynamic analysis to examine potential ways to drive production of the medium-chain fatty acids.

"We can establish communities that make these materials, but the ratio of medium-chain fatty acids to other microbial products is not optimized," says Noguera. "So how do you get the microbes to change? Or how do you engineer that community to make more of what you want? That's still an open-ended question."

Explore further: Recovering from a heart attack? Hold the antibiotics

More information: Matthew J. Scarborough et al. Metatranscriptomic and Thermodynamic Insights into Medium-Chain Fatty Acid Production Using an Anaerobic Microbiome, mSystems (2018). DOI: 10.1128/mSystems.00221-18

Related Stories

Recovering from a heart attack? Hold the antibiotics

October 9, 2018

The community of microorganisms that live in the human gut has been shown to confer all kinds of health benefits. Now, an international team of researchers has shown in mice that a healthy gut microbiome is important for ...

Making the biofuels process safer for microbes

July 2, 2015

A team of investigators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Michigan State University have created a process for making the work environment less toxic—literally—for the organisms that do the heavy lifting in the ...

Recommended for you

New strategy may curtail spread of antibiotic resistance

January 10, 2019

Spotless surfaces in hospitals can hide bacteria that rarely cause problems for healthy people but pose a serious threat to people with weakened immune systems. Acinetobacter baumannii causes life-threatening lung and bloodstream ...

Change of teeth causes yo-yo effect in elephants' weight

January 10, 2019

The weight of elephants living in zoos fluctuates over the course of their adult lives in cycles lasting around a hundred months, researchers at the University of Zurich have found. The fluctuation is linked to the particular ...

How trees and turnips grow fatter

January 9, 2019

Two international research teams have identified key regulatory networks controlling how plants grow 'outwards', which could help us to grow trees to be more efficient carbon sinks and increase vegetable crop yields.

Genes on the move help nose make sense of scents

January 9, 2019

The human nose can distinguish one trillion different scents—an extraordinary feat that requires 10 million specialized nerve cells, or neurons, in the nose, and a family of more than 400 dedicated genes. But precisely ...

Study finds two billion birds migrate over Gulf Coast

January 9, 2019

A new study combining data from citizen scientists and weather radar stations is providing detailed insights into spring bird migration along the Gulf of Mexico and how these journeys may be affected by climate change. Findings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.