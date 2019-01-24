Do microbes control the formation of giant copper deposits?

January 25, 2019, Geological Society of America
Do microbes control the formation of giant copper deposits?
Las Cruces Mine, Spain. Credit: Fernando Tornos.

One of the major issues when studying ore deposits formed in surficial or near-surface environments is the relationship between ore-forming processes and bacteria. At a first glance, these environments appear to be a preferred place for the growth of microbial ecosystems because they potentially have large amounts of nutrients. However, studies have been restricted because of the low likelihood of microbe fossilization and because biomarkers are not always definitive.

This contribution to Geology by Fernando Tornos and colleagues tries to solve the long-standing debate on the control of on secondary formation. They predict that future multidisciplinary studies will prove that microbes have a key control on the precipitation of metals in these shallow environments.

Their is based on the unusual Las Cruces deposit in southwest Iberia, where a significant part of the high-grade copper ore occurs as thick, massive veins of copper sulfides. Tornos and colleagues have direct evidence that the mineralization is currently being formed there in relationship with active aquifers and in an area isolated from the surface by a thick layer of marl. Thus, the place is ideal for tracking for anaerobic microbes.

With the help of the mining company, First Quantum, the team was able to extract pristine samples that had never been in contact with the atmosphere.

Different microbiological techniques and detailed electron microscope studies have shown that copper sulfides are precipitating today in relationship with colonies of sulfate-reducing microbes. The nanometer-sized crystals of covellite are embedded in the polymeric compounds that encapsulate bacteria. These crystals coalesce, later forming the big veins. However, much more work is needed in order to know to which extent these processes are global and if microbes control most of the formation of the secondary deposits.

Explore further: Scientists probe Canadian sulfide ore to confirm microbial activity in seawater 2.7 billion years ago

More information: Fernando Tornos et al. Do microbes control the formation of giant copper deposits?, Geology (2018). DOI: 10.1130/G45573.1

Related Stories

Bacteria produce gold by digesting toxic metals

February 1, 2018

High concentrations of heavy metals, like copper and gold, are toxic for most living creatures. This is not the case for the bacterium C. metallidurans, which has found a way to extract valuable trace elements from a compound ...

Tracking microbial mat formation in Yellowstone

February 11, 2016

Researchers determined the contributions of different microbes toward the establishment of microbial mat communities in the hot and acidic environments of the Yellowstone Hot Springs.

Microbial dark matter dominates Earth's environments

September 26, 2018

Uncultured microbes—those whose characteristics have never been described because they have not yet been grown in a lab culture—could be dominating nearly all the environments on Earth except for the human body, according ...

Copper-bottomed deposits

March 15, 2017

The world's most valuable copper deposits, known as porphyry deposits, originate from cooling magma. But how can we predict the size of these deposits? What factors govern the amount of copper present? Researchers at the ...

Recommended for you

Do microbes control the formation of giant copper deposits?

January 25, 2019

One of the major issues when studying ore deposits formed in surficial or near-surface environments is the relationship between ore-forming processes and bacteria. At a first glance, these environments appear to be a preferred ...

A landscape unseen in over 40,000 years

January 25, 2019

Glacial retreat in the Canadian Arctic has uncovered landscapes that haven't been ice-free in more than 40,000 years and the region may be experiencing its warmest century in 115,000 years, new University of Colorado Boulder ...

Faster CO2 rise expected in 2019

January 25, 2019

With emissions already at a record high, the build-up of carbon-dioxide in the atmosphere could be larger than last year due to a slower removal by natural carbon sinks.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.