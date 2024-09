Geology is a publication of the Geological Society of America (GSA). The GSA claims that it is the most widely read scientific journal in the field of earth science. It is published monthly, with each issue containing 20 or more articles, and an annual total of 1166 pages. One of the goals of the journal is to provide a forum for shorter articles and less focus on pure academic research type articles.

Publisher Geological Society of America Country United States History 1973–present Website http://geology.geoscienceworld.org/

