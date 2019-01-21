Google to appeal 50-million-euro French data consent fine

January 23, 2019
Google said in a statement it had been working hard to meet the requirements of the EU's GDPR rules
Google said in a statement it had been working hard to meet the requirements of the EU's GDPR rules

Google said Wednesday it would appeal a record 50-million-euro fine imposed by France's data regulator for failing to meet the EU's strict new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"We've worked hard to create a GDPR consent process for personalised ads that is as transparent and straightforward as possible, based on regulatory guidance and user experience testing," the said in a statement.

"We're also concerned about the impact of this ruling on publishers, original content creators and in Europe and beyond," it added.

"For all these reasons, we've now decided to appeal."

France's CNIL data watchdog announced the fine Monday, the first in Europe over alleged failings over the tougher data-consent policies.

The agency said Google made it too difficult for users to understand and manage preferences on how their is used, particularly with regard to targeted advertising.

Its ruling followed complaints lodged by two last May, shortly after the landmark directive came into effect.

Even companies not based in Europe must follow the tough new rules if they want their sites and services to be available to European users.

The CNIL found that despite changes implemented by Google since last year, it was still failing to respect the spirit of the new rules.

It said the record 50-million-euro fine reflected the seriousness of the failings as well as Google's dominant market position in France via Android.

"Each day thousands of French users create a Google account on their smartphones," the CNIL said.

"As a result the company has a special responsibility when it comes to respecting their obligations in this domain."

Explore further: France hits Google with 50 million euro data consent fine

Related Stories

France fines Facebook for data protection breaches

May 16, 2017

France's data protection agency said Tuesday it had fined Facebook for collecting information on users without their knowledge, following a probe of the social network in cooperation with other European regulators.

France rejects Google appeal over 'right to be forgotten'

September 21, 2015

France's data protection watchdog rejected Monday an appeal by Google against a decision ordering the Internet giant to comply with users' requests to have information about them removed from all search results.

Google invokes free speech in French fine appeal

May 19, 2016

Google said Thursday it feared for free speech if France succeeded in forcing it to apply the right to have information about a person removed from its search engines not just in France, but worldwide.

Recommended for you

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

January 18, 2019

A Duke University team expects to have a product available for election year that will allow television networks to offer real-time fact checks onscreen when a politician makes a questionable claim during a speech or debate.

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.