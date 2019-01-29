GE reports 4Q profits, sees US settlement on mortgages

January 31, 2019
General Electric has announced a preliminary $1.5 billion settlement with US officials over subprime mortgages
General Electric has announced a preliminary $1.5 billion settlement with US officials over subprime mortgages

General Electric reported a profitable fourth quarter Thursday amid a big annual loss as it announced a preliminary $1.5 billion settlement with US officials over subprime mortgages.

Profit for the was $574 million, compared with a loss of $11 billion in the year-ago period due to one-time expenses, including for US tax reform.

Revenues were $33.3 billion, up 5.3 percent.

The once-mighty industrial giant, which was thrown out of the prestigious Dow index last year amid a prolonged slump, continued to struggle in its power division, which suffered an $872 million loss.

GE downgraded its power assets earlier this year, a key factor in the annual loss of $22.8 billion in 2018.

But GE's other industrial divisions were profitable and chief executive H. Lawrence Culp said a turnaround was on track.

"Our strategy is clear: de-leverage our balance sheet and strengthen our businesses, starting with Power. To do this, we are improving execution, customer focus and how we set priorities across GE," Culp said.

"We have more work to do, but I'm encouraged by the changes we're making to strengthen GE."

GE said it reached a $1.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department connected to a company unit acquired between 2005 and 2007 ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

GE's quarterly profits translated to 17 cents per share, below the 22 cents anticipated by analysts. But revenues came in above the estimate of $32.6 billion.

Shares rose 3.0 percent in pre-market trading to $9.71.

Explore further: GE reports 4Q loss of $9.8 bn on insurance, tax charges

Related Stories

GE pushes back Q3 earnings release to October 30

October 13, 2018

General Electric, the once-mighty conglomerate which weeks ago announced a new chief executive in a move meant to stem a two-year decline, has said it will move the date of its third-quarter earnings release to October 30.

Recommended for you

Chinese rover finds lunar nights 'colder than expected'

January 31, 2019

China's lunar lander has woken from a freezing fortnight-long hibernation to find night-time temperatures on the moon's dark side are colder than previously thought, the national space agency said Thursday.

Study finds billion-year superocean cycles in Earth's history

January 31, 2019

Curtin researchers believe that ancient supercontinents formed and then fell apart through alternating cycles spanning hundreds of millions of years that involved superoceans being swallowed and the restructuring of the Earth's ...

To observe photoswitches, stick on a platinum atom

January 31, 2019

Advances with photoswitches could lead to a smartphone that's soft and flexible and shaped like a hand so you can wear it as a glove, for example. Or a paper-thin computer screen that you can roll up like a window shade when ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.