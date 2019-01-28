How to send a finch extinct

January 29, 2019, University of Queensland
How to send a finch extinct
The southern black-throated finch. Credit: E. Vanderduys

An endangered Queensland bird is at risk of extinction because environmental legislation is failing to protect its habitat, according to a University of Queensland-led study.

Researchers reviewed Australian and Queensland laws that protect threatened and , in light of a more than 80 per cent reduction in the distribution of the southern black-throated 's population.

They found that despite the protection laws, extensive finch loss has continued to be approved—with more in the pipeline.

Dr. April Reside, from UQ's Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, said the best of the bird's remaining habitat was now under threat.

"Extensive clearing for agriculture and grazing has been allowed in the finch's open woodland habitat—from north of Townsville to New South Wales," Dr. Reside said.

"Australia and Queensland have laws to protect threatened species, but they're failing to do just that.

"Two Australian mammals and a lizard have gone globally extinct in the last ten years, and with extensive habitat destruction still being approved by governments, the finch may be next."

The study found that more than 700 development projects overlapping the finch's habitat have been referred to the Federal Government under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act 1999.

How to send a finch extinct
The southern black-throated finch. Credit: Stanley Tang

Only one out of the 775 projects—a near Townsville—was refused because of an unacceptable impact on the finch.

"All of these proposed projects for the finch's habitat were assessed independently, so the cumulative impact is not properly considered—it's death by a thousand cuts.

"And an additional 500,000 hectares of likely finch habitat was cleared without referral to the Federal Government.

"This species is now in a very perilous situation, but recently approved developments will clear much of the best remaining habitat for the southern black-throated finch."

Dr. Reside said approved developments had relied on 'habitat offsets' to compensate, but a recent study showed offsets were failing to provide habitat for the endangered bird.

The spotlight is on Australia's record of extinctions, with a Senate Inquiry hearing in Brisbane this Friday (1 February) to investigate the ongoing decline of Australia's 457 threatened animal species.

How to send a finch extinct
The southern black-throated finch. Credit: Stanley Tang
"Often extinctions happen because we just weren't watching," Dr. Reside said.

"This time we have charted the steep decline of this Australian bird, but so far we have permitted the decline to continue.

"Under our current state and federal environmental policy, southern black-throated finch habitat continues to disappear.

"If we're to prevent yet another extinction in Australia, we need to halt the decline of this bird's habitat, otherwise we may lose them forever."

The research is published in Environmental Science and Policy.

Explore further: DNA research provides new hope for a bird on the brink

More information: Environmental Science and Policy, DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2019.01.005

Related Stories

DNA research provides new hope for a bird on the brink

May 26, 2017

In a fresh bid to save the southern black-throated finch from extinction, researchers are turning to a novel analysis of DNA to help plot a path to survival. Already extinct in NSW, this woodland species is endangered in ...

Habitat loss is the top threat to Australia's species

October 17, 2017

Earlier this month, Australia's outgoing Threatened Species Commissioner Gregory Andrews told ABC radio that land clearing is not the biggest threat to Australia's wildlife. His claim caused a stir among Australia's biodiversity ...

Recommended for you

Active galaxies point to new physics of cosmic expansion

January 29, 2019

Investigating the history of our cosmos with a large sample of distant 'active' galaxies observed by ESA's XMM-Newton, a team of astronomers found there might be more to the early expansion of the universe than predicted ...

Earth's continental nurseries discovered beneath mountains

January 29, 2019

In his free time last summer, Rice University geoscientist Ming Tang made a habit of comparing the niobium content in various rocks in a global minerals database. What he found was worth skipping a few nights out with friends.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.