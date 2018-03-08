Birdsong loss would echo silence in the forests

March 9, 2018, University of Queensland
Birdsong loss would echo silence in the forests
Eastern bristlebird. Credit: University of Queensland

South-East Queensland is in danger of losing one of the last remaining populations of the Eastern bristlebird, one of Australia's most melodic songbirds, a study has shown.

University of Queensland researchers working to save the said the isolated northern-most population had declined to fewer than 40 .

UQ School of Earth and Environmental Sciences Ph.D. researcher Zoe Stone said most people were unaware the small brown birds were close to extinction.

"Only three Eastern bristlebird populations remain in eastern Australia, and the smallest by far is in the forests along the Border Ranges of south-east Queensland and adjacent northern New South Wales," Ms Stone said.

"These shy birds are threatened by inappropriate fire regimes and changes to habitat.

"They need grassy forest patches within the wet forest, but weeds and lack of burning mean those patches are disappearing."

Ms Stone said reintroducing threatened species was a critical tool for their conservation, but success depended on knowing how to restore the habitat the birds needed.

"Bristlebirds are more likely to occur in large patches of grassy, eucalypt , but they also care about grass structure," she said.

"For a largely ground-dwelling species, the presence of tall, thick grasses provides important shelter for foraging and nesting activities.

"Use of appropriate fire regimens is absolutely critical for the continued persistence and successful reintroduction of this extremely rare bird."

Explore further: Reintroduced marsupials may pose new threat to ground–dwelling birds

More information: Zoë L. Stone et al. Grassy patch size and structure are important for northern Eastern Bristlebird persistence in a dynamic ecosystem, Emu - Austral Ornithology (2018). DOI: 10.1080/01584197.2018.1425628

Related Stories

Researchers tune into cockatoo calls

September 7, 2017

In a groundbreaking study, tiny sound recorders will be set up near the nests of south-eastern red-tailed black-cockatoos to monitor the nesting habits of the endangered species.

For tropical forest birds, old neighborhoods matter

February 15, 2018

Old, complex tropical forests support a wider diversity of birds than second-growth forests and have irreplaceable value for conservation, according to an Oregon State University-led exhaustive analysis of bird diversity ...

Recommended for you

Study sheds light on the genetic origins of the two sexes

March 8, 2018

A new study published in the journal Communications Biology has shed light on the earliest stages in the evolution of male-female differentiation and sex chromosomes—and found the genetic origins of the two sexes to be ...

Discovery sheds light on ancient cell structure

March 8, 2018

New research by University of Alberta cellular biologists is putting into question existing theories about what's responsible for organizing a central part of our cells, known as the Golgi apparatus.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.