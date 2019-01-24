Extreme weather and geopolitics major drivers of increasing 'food shocks'

January 28, 2019, University of Tasmania
Extreme weather and geopolitics major drivers of increasing 'food shocks'
Courtesy of Canadian Government Department of Fisheries, taken by officers as part of routine surveillance within Canadian waters. Credit: Canadian Department of Fisheries

The research, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, identified 226 food production shocks across 134 nations over the 53-year period, noting an increasing frequency of shocks across all sectors on a global scale.

Lead author Richard Cottrell said was a major cause of shocks to crops and livestock, highlighting the vulnerability of production to climate and weather volatility.

"In recent decades we have become increasingly familiar with images in the media of disasters such as drought and famine around the world," Mr Cottrell said.

"Our study confirms that food production shocks have become more frequent, posing a growing danger to global food production.

"We looked at the full range of systems, covering crops, livestock, fisheries and aquaculture

"We found that crops and livestock are slightly more shock-prone than fisheries and aquaculture, and some regions, such as South Asia, are more frequently affected than others.

"While the number of food shocks fluctuates from year to year, the long-term trend shows they are happening more often."

Mr Cottrell said the increasing frequency of food shocks gave people and communities less recovery time between events and eroded their resilience.

"Reduced recovery time hinders coping strategies such as accumulating food or assets for use during times of hardship.

"Combined with adverse climate conditions, conflict related shocks to food production across sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East have led to a rise in global hunger since 2010.

"Land-based crop and livestock production are particularly vulnerable to such as drought, which are expected to become more frequent and intense with .

"However, marine-based food production is not immune from shocks.

"Overfishing was responsible for 45 per cent of shocks detected in landing data, while disruptions to aquaculture production have risen faster and to a higher level than any other sector since the 1980s.

"Globalised trade and the dependence of many countries on food imports mean that food shocks are a global problem, and the international community faces a significant challenge to build resilience.

"This can be done through measures such as investing in climate-smart food systems, and building food reserves in import-dependent nations so they are better able to deal with the impact of disruption caused by problems such as climate change," Mr Cottrell said.

Explore further: Science predicts more frequent extreme events will shock the global food system

More information: Food production shocks across land and sea, Nature Sustainability (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-018-0210-1 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-018-0210-1

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Nonlinear integrated quantum electro-optic circuits

January 28, 2019

Physicists envision that the future of quantum computation networks will contain scalable, monolithic circuits, which include advanced functionalities on a single physical substrate. While substantial progress has already ...

Missing-link in planet evolution found

January 28, 2019

For the first time ever, astronomers have detected a 1.3 km radius body at the edge of the solar system. Kilometer-sized bodies like the one discovered have been predicted to exist for more than 70 years. These objects acted ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Old_C_Code
not rated yet 3 hours ago
"This can be done through measures such as investing in climate-smart food systems


Like: rice, wheat, and corn?.

Things are better than ever in human history.
grandpa
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Lions Tigers and Bears oh my. The sky is falling.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.