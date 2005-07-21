Buchli, Kavandi selected for US Astronaut Hall of Fame

January 3, 2019

Veteran astronauts James Buchli and Janet Kavandi have been selected for induction into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Buchli, a native of Fargo, North Dakota, was a member of four space flights. He has orbited the earth 319 times. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the NASA Astronaut Office in 1992. He currently works with the Boeing Defense and Space Group in Houston.

Kavandi, a native of Springfield, Missouri, is a of three space flights. She logged more than 33 days in space and orbited the earth 535 times. She served in various leadership capacities with NASA and is currently director of NASA's John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

The induction ceremony is scheduled April 6 at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

Explore further: NASA honors former astronaut John Young

Related Stories

NASA honors former astronaut John Young

July 21, 2005

Space pioneer John Young has been named a NASA Ambassador of Exploration. The award, along with a commemorative moon rock, were presented Wednesday during a ceremony at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Image: NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson preparing for space

February 14, 2018

In this image from 2009, NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson is attired in a training version of her shuttle launch and entry suit, as she participates in a training session in the Space Vehicle Mock-up Facility at the Johnson ...

Recommended for you

Dark matter on the move

January 3, 2019

Scientists have found evidence that dark matter can be heated up and moved around, as a result of star formation in galaxies. The findings provide the first observational evidence for the effect known as 'dark matter heating', ...

Luminous gamma-ray flare detected from the blazar DA 193

January 3, 2019

An international group of astronomers has detected an intense and extremely luminous gamma-ray flare from one of high-redshift blazars known as DA 193. The new detection, reported in a paper published December 18 on arXiv.org, ...

Early protostar already has a warped disk

January 2, 2019

Using observations from the ALMA radio observatory in Chile, researchers have observed, for the first time, a warped disk around an infant protostar that formed just several tens of thousands of years ago. This implies that ...

Second scientific balloon launches from Antarctica

January 2, 2019

Washington University in St. Louis announced that its X-Calibur instrument, a telescope that measures the polarization of X-rays arriving from distant neutron stars, black holes and other exotic celestial bodies, launched ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.