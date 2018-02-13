Image: NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson preparing for space

Credit: NASA In this image from 2009, NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson is attired in a training version of her shuttle launch and entry suit, as she participates in a training session in the Space Vehicle Mock-up Facility at the Johnson Space Center in preparation for the STS-131 mission.

Wilson, a veteran of three spaceflights, graduated from Harvard University with a degree in engineering and a master's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Before being selected for the Astronaut Program, she worked for Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin). Wilson worked hard and planned carefully in her quest to become an astronaut.

She was selected for the program in 2006. But before she could join, she had to learn how to swim. Suffice it to say, she did. Since then, Wilson has served as the Space Station Integration Branch Chief from 2010 to 2012, and as a member of the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Astronaut Selection Boards. As a member of the Astronaut Office, she currently supports the International Space Station Program as a member of the Mission Support Crew branch.

Explore further: NASA astronaut, first to fly untethered in space, dies at 80