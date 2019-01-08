Boeing-Embraer merger going ahead after Bolsonaro approval

January 11, 2019
The two companies had announced in July that American Boeing would take control of Brazilian Embraer's commercial aeroplane manu
The two companies had announced in July that American Boeing would take control of Brazilian Embraer's commercial aeroplane manufacturing business but the deal hit a snag last week when Bolsonaro expressed concerns over the deal

Aviation giants Boeing and Embraer will push on with their proposed merger after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Thursday he would not oppose the move.

The two companies had announced in July that American Boeing would take control of Brazilian Embraer's commercial airplane manufacturing business but the deal hit a snag last week when Bolsonaro, who was sworn in as president on January 1, expressed concerns over the deal.

Embraer's shares took a nose dive after Bolsonaro's statement but on Monday his government said it was "not thinking of interrupting this negotiation."

On Thursday, a statement published by the presidency said Bolsonaro was satisfied that "the final proposal preserves (Brazil's) sovereignty and national interests" and hence he would not exercise his "veto" right to scupper the merger.

Under the $5.2 billion deal, Boeing will take an 80 percent stake in Embraer's business, with only the Brazilian 's military division excluded from the tie-up.

While Embraer, the third largest manufacturer in the world behind Boeing and Europeans Airbus, was privatized in 1994, the Brazilian government retained a veto power of its .

A joint statement from the two companies said they "welcomed approval by the Government of Brazil of the strategic partnership that will position both companies to accelerate growth in global aerospace markets."

Explore further: Embraer shares dive after Bolsonaro voices wariness at Boeing venture

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.