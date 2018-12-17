Getting yeast to make artificial sweets

December 19, 2018, American Chemical Society
Credit: American Chemical Society

The holiday season can be a time of excess, but low- or no-calorie sweeteners could help merry-makers stay trim. Stevia is a zero-calorie sweetener that is sometimes called "natural" because it is extracted from the leaves of a South American plant. Now, a report in ACS Synthetic Biology describes a way to prepare large quantities of stevia using yeast, which would cut out the plant middleman and could lead to a better tasting product.

In the stevia plant, a series of enzymes turn glucose into molecules called glucosides that retain sugary sweetness without the calories. The plant produces a variety of glucosides, but some have a bitter aftertaste. Others are minor glucosides in the plant, but because of their pleasant properties, they could be developed into next-generation sweeteners. So, to make a sweeter sweetener and to make lots of it, Vincent J.J. Martin and colleagues wanted to take the glucoside-making machinery out of the plant and into yeast, where they could more easily tweak enzymes to optimize stevia production.

The researchers created a platform for testing combinations to see which mixture produced the highest yield of stevia molecules in yeast. They started with the enzymes from the plant, but also used some related enzymes from a plant in the mustard family, which improved yield. The authors say that their results represent a step toward the commercial production of a new generation of better-tasting no-calorie sweeteners.

More information: Nicholas D. Gold et al, A Combinatorial Approach To Study Cytochrome P450 Enzymes for De Novo Production of Steviol Glucosides in Baker's Yeast, ACS Synthetic Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acssynbio.8b00470

Related Stories

Sequencing of stevia plant genome revealed for first time

October 20, 2017

For the first time, scientists have completed the sequencing of the stevia plant genome. Lead scientists from PureCircle Stevia Institute and KeyGene have unveiled this major breakthrough in research showing the annotated, ...

An invention enables the production of a natural sweetener

December 12, 2018

A research group from Oulu University has developed a method capable of producing the natural sweetener brazzein. Production of brazzein as a good tasting sweetener has long been in development but until now, no solution ...

Bitter taste receptors for Stevia sweeteners discovered

May 31, 2012

Stevia is regarded as a healthy alternative to sugar. Yet there are drawbacks to the Stevia products recently approved as sweeteners by the European Union. One of these is a long-lasting bitter after-taste. Scientists at ...

