The promise of synthetic cells
For over a decade, scientists have made extraordinary progress on the long-held dream of fabricating an entire cell from nonliving molecules and materials.
ACS Synthetic Biology is a monthly peer-reviewed journal dedicated to research in synthetic biology and biological systems. Led by Editor-in-Chief Christopher A. Voigt of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the journal publishes high-quality research that demonstrate integrative, molecular approaches enabling better understanding of the organization and function of cells, tissues, and organisms in systems.
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 24, 2024
0
34
Cells are the fundamental units of life, forming the variety of all living things on Earth as individual cells and multicellular organisms. To better understand how cells perform the essential functions of life, scientists ...
Biotechnology
May 3, 2024
1
8
A tiny, hard-working bacterium—which weighs one-trillionth of a gram—may soon have a large influence on processing rare earth elements in an eco-friendly way.
Cell & Microbiology
Dec 18, 2023
0
17
S clusters, which are a part of Fe–S proteins, are found across all forms of life. They play a significant role as biological cofactors—helper molecules that assist these proteins in different biochemical transformations—that ...
Biochemistry
Aug 29, 2023
0
16
Scientists have developed a novel method for storing biological materials such as RNA and proteins in a solid-state. The storage in solid-state resembles the form of a pill or a tablet, which dissolves in water for on-demand ...
Biochemistry
Jul 26, 2023
1
111
A scientific collaboration between the University of São Paulo (USP) in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, and Clemente Estable Institute of Biological Research (IIBCE) in Montevideo, Uruguay, is experimenting with two new bacteria ...
Cell & Microbiology
May 30, 2023
0
14
To make it possible for cellular agriculture—the process of growing meat in bioreactors—to feed millions of people, several technical challenges will have to be overcome. Muscle cells from chicken, fish, cows, and other ...
Biotechnology
May 10, 2023
3
185
Cyanobacteria, photosynthetic microorganisms which have widespread uses in the production of pigments, antioxidants and supplements and potential ones in biofuels and plastics, have a new way to communicate to control their ...
Biotechnology
Apr 14, 2023
0
54
A synthetic biosensor that mimics properties found in cell membranes and provides an electronic readout of activity could lead to a better understanding of cell biology, development of new drugs, and the creation of sensory ...
Cell & Microbiology
Feb 7, 2023
0
70
You can't move a pharmaceutical scientist from a lab to a kitchen and expect the same research output. Enzymes behave exactly the same: They are dependent upon a specific environment. But now, in a study recently published ...
Biotechnology
Nov 3, 2022
0
174