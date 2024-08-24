ACS Synthetic Biology is a monthly peer-reviewed journal dedicated to research in synthetic biology and biological systems. Led by Editor-in-Chief Christopher A. Voigt of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the journal publishes high-quality research that demonstrate integrative, molecular approaches enabling better understanding of the organization and function of cells, tissues, and organisms in systems.

The promise of synthetic cells

For over a decade, scientists have made extraordinary progress on the long-held dream of fabricating an entire cell from nonliving molecules and materials.

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 24, 2024

Engineering cyanobacteria for cross-cultural exchange

Cyanobacteria, photosynthetic microorganisms which have widespread uses in the production of pigments, antioxidants and supplements and potential ones in biofuels and plastics, have a new way to communicate to control their ...

Biotechnology

Apr 14, 2023

Biosensor could lead to new drugs, sensory organs on a chip

A synthetic biosensor that mimics properties found in cell membranes and provides an electronic readout of activity could lead to a better understanding of cell biology, development of new drugs, and the creation of sensory ...

Cell & Microbiology

Feb 7, 2023

Artificial intelligence makes enzyme engineering easy

You can't move a pharmaceutical scientist from a lab to a kitchen and expect the same research output. Enzymes behave exactly the same: They are dependent upon a specific environment. But now, in a study recently published ...

Biotechnology

Nov 3, 2022

