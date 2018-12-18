Video: How kimchi gets its kick

Credit: The American Chemical Society Kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish beloved in Korea and around the world, has a signature pungent, sour tang.

Those unique flavors come from not only salt and spices but also fermentation by friendly microbes.

In this video, Reactions explores the chemistry of why kimchi is so delicious and even tries to make a batch:

