Video: How kimchi gets its kick

December 20, 2018, American Chemical Society
How kimchi gets its kick (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish beloved in Korea and around the world, has a signature pungent, sour tang.

Those unique flavors come from not only salt and spices but also fermentation by friendly microbes.

In this , Reactions explores the chemistry of why is so delicious and even tries to make a batch:

