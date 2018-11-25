Snowpack declines may stunt tree growth and forests' ability to store carbon emissions

December 1, 2018, CUNY Advanced Science Research Center
Snowpack declines may stunt tree growth and forests' ability to store carbon emissions
Researchers removed snowpack from various plots, such as the one seen here, to assess the potential environmental impact of reduced snowpack on northeast hardwood forests over time. Credit: Pamela Templer

Researchers conducting a 5-year-long study examining snow cover in a northern hardwood forest region found that projected changes in climate could lead to a 95 percent reduction of deep-insulating snowpack in forest areas across the northeastern United States by the end of the 21st century. The loss of snowpack would likely result in a steep reduction of forests' ability to store climate-changing carbon dioxide and filter pollutants from the air and water.

The new findings, out today in Global Change Biology, highlight a growing understanding of the broad impact of climate change across seasons on forest ecosystems, according to scientists who leveraged six decades of data showing declining winter snowpack at Hubbard Brook's forest. The 7,800-acre research forest in New Hampshire is heavily populated by and yellow birch , and has been used for over 60 years to study changes in northern hardwood forests—an ecosystem covering over 54 million acres and stretching from Minnesota to southeastern Canada.

"We know global warming is causing the winter snowpack to develop later and melt earlier," said the paper's first author Andrew Reinmann, an assistant professor and researcher with the Environmental Science Initiative at the Advanced Science Research Center (ASRC) at The Graduate Center, CUNY, and with Hunter College's Department of Geography. "Our study advances our understanding of the long-term effects of this trend on northern hardwood forests—which are critical to North America's environmental health and several industries. The experiments we conducted suggest snowpack declines result in more severe soil freezing that damages and kills tree roots, increases losses of nutrients from the forest and significantly reduces growth of the iconic sugar maple trees."

The researchers' 5-year-long experiment consisted of removing snowpack from designated plots during the first 4-6 weeks of winter each year between 2008 and 2012, and then comparing the resulting condition of the soil and trees (all sugar maples) in those plots to the soil and trees in adjacent plots with natural snowpack. Their analysis found that soil frost depth reached over 30 centimeters in areas where had been removed compared to roughly 5 centimeters at control plots. The severe frost caused damage to tree roots that triggered a cascade of responses, including reduced nutrient uptake by trees, shorter branch growth, loss of nitrogen from soils into nearby waterways, and decreases in soil insect diversity and abundance. Scientists collected sample cores from sugar maple trees on their research plots and measured the width of the cores' rings to reconstruct growth rates. They found that growth declined by more than 40 percent in response to snow removal and increased soil freezing. The trees also were unable to rebound even after removal ceased.

"These experiments demonstrate the significant impact that changes in winter climate have on a variety of environmental factors, including growth, carbon sequestration, nutrients and air and water quality," Reinmann said. "Left unabated, these changes in climate could have a detrimental impact on the forests of the region and the livelihoods of the people who rely on them for recreation and industries such as tourism, skiing, snowmobiling, timber and maple syrup production."

Explore further: Study shows less snowpack will harm ecosystem

More information: Andrew B. Reinmann et al, Declines in northern forest tree growth following snowpack decline and soil freezing, Global Change Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.14420

Related Stories

Study shows less snowpack will harm ecosystem

April 15, 2014

(Phys.org) —A new study by CAS Professor of Biology Pamela Templer shows that milder winters can have a negative impact both on trees and on the water quality of nearby aquatic ecosystems, far into the warm growing season.

Indirect effects of climate change could alter landscapes

November 16, 2012

Studies of a northern hardwood forest in New England point to unexpected ecological trends resulting from documented changes in the climate over 50 years. Some of the changes now taking place can be expected to alter the ...

Maple syrup, moose, and the local impacts of climate change

November 20, 2012

In the northern hardwood forest, climate change is poised to reduce the viability of the maple syrup industry, spread wildlife diseases and tree pests, and change timber resources. And, according to a new BioScience paper ...

Climate change and an 'overlooked' nutrient: silica

March 23, 2017

Among ecologists, carbon gets all the glory. Scientists examine its critical role in plant growth and decay, they chart its contributions to greenhouse gases, and they measure its sequestration in earth, sea, and sky.

Recommended for you

Greenhouse gas 'detergent' recycles itself in atmosphere

November 30, 2018

A simple molecule in the atmosphere that acts as a "detergent" to breakdown methane and other greenhouse gases has been found to recycle itself to maintain a steady global presence in the face of rising emissions, according ...

Eating out, breathing in

November 30, 2018

By now, most Americans are well aware of the air pollution created by power plants or heavy vehicle traffic. These sources discharge harmful particulate matter that becomes suspended in the air, creating what's called an ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.