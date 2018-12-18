Ryanair wants to sack all Eindhoven-based crew: union

December 19, 2018
Low-cost pioneer Ryanair wants to sack all its Dutch-based crew, according to a pilots union
Low-cost pioneer Ryanair wants to sack all its Dutch-based crew, according to a pilots union

Ryanair has filed for the collective dismissal of all Dutch-based staff at its now shuttered base at Eindhoven airport, a union representing pilots said Wednesday.

The request is the latest in a three-month stand-off between the budget Irish-based carrier and staff based in the southern Dutch city, who are fighting plans to move them elsewhere in Europe.

Ryanair closed its base at southern Eindhoven early last month for the winter, citing financial considerations, after cutting the forecast for its annual net profit by 12 percent following a series of summer strikes.

Sixteen Dutch-based pilots then sued the no-frills flyer, asking judges for an urgent injunction, but Ryanair went ahead with the Eindhoven shutdown despite the court saying it had "abused its power".

The court also slapped down its plans to transfer the pilots to bases in other countries.

The budget airline has now asked the UWV, the country's social insurance administrator to approve the collective sacking of pilots and cabin crew, the Dutch pilots' said.

The union said it would "support all its members" during the procedure, adding that it was "surprised" that the UWV was considering Ryanair's request.

Unions said 16 pilots and 15 cabin crew were affected.

Ryanair only began recognising unions for the first time in its 30-year history a year ago, to avert mass strikes during the busy Christmas period.

But a wave of industrial action by cabin and cockpit crew since then has dented profits.

The walkouts included two coordinated pan-European strikes that led to hundreds of flight cancellations.

In a bid to end the tensions, the no-frills airline has so far managed to clinch labour agreements with staff in several countries including Britain, Germany Portugal and Italy.

Explore further: Ryanair shuts down Dutch base despite court ruling

Related Stories

Judge grounds Ryanair's plan to transfer Dutch pilots

November 1, 2018

A Dutch court Thursday slapped down Ryanair's plan to transfer more than a dozen Dutch pilots elsewhere in Europe, saying the no-frills airline "abused its power" in deciding to close its Eindhoven base.

Pilots sue Ryanair over Dutch airport pullout

October 12, 2018

Pilots are suing Ryanair over the closure of its base in the Dutch city of Eindhoven, unions said Friday, accusing the carrier of trying to break strikes with the move.

Ryanair recognises cabin crew union in Ireland

August 30, 2018

Ryanair said Thursday it has agreed to recognise Ireland-based cabin crew who have union membership, stepping up a drawn-out process to improve workers' conditions and avert strikes.

Recommended for you

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.