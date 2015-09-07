Narcissists less likely to support democracy

December 5, 2018, University of Kent
democracy
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research suggests that people with a narcissistic self-view are more likely to demonstrate lower support for democracy.

They are also more likely to feel that democracies are not good in maintaining order, or that it would be better if countries were run by strong leaders or the military.

The research, which was co-led by psychologists at the University of Kent, suggests this is probably because narcissists tend to feel entitled and superior to others, which results in lower tolerance of diverse political opinions.

In contrast, people who take a positive, non-defensive self-view and trust others are more likely to show for democracy, the research found.

The study, the findings of which are published as My way or the highway: high narcissism and predict decreased support for democracy, consisted of two parts that analysed the relationship between different types of self-evaluation—narcissism and —and support for democracy in the US and Poland.

The , led by Dr. Aleksandra Cichocka, of Kent's School of Psychology, and Dr. Marta Marchlewska, of the Polish Academy of Sciences, set out to understand the psychological mechanisms driving support for . They built on previous research which demonstrated that basic personality traits can predict broader opinions about the organisation of the social world.

Dr. Cichocka said: 'The jury is out on whether the new generations are becoming more narcissistic than previous ones, but it is important to monitor how societal changes can affect the self. We need to make sure we are not fostering feelings of entitlement or expectations of special treatment. In the end, these processes may have important implications for our social and political attitudes.'

Explore further: Support for populist ideologies linked to feelings of disadvantage and national narcissism

More information: Marta Marchlewska et al, My way or the highway: High narcissism and low self-esteem predict decreased support for democracy, British Journal of Social Psychology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/bjso.12290

Related Stories

Democracy in decline for one-third of the world

June 21, 2018

2.6 billion people—a third of the world's population—live in countries where democracy is in retreat, according to a new study based on the largest dataset on democracy, published today in Democratization. The research ...

Narcissistic individuals use social media to self-promote

December 1, 2016

A new statistical review of 62 studies with over 13,000 individuals found that narcissism has a modest but reliable positive relationship with a range of social media behaviors. The largest effects were with the number of ...

Recommended for you

Medullary bone found in Cretaceous birds

December 5, 2018

A team of scientists led by Jingmai O'Connor from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, reported the first occurrence of medullary bone in Enantiornithes, the ...

Ideal marriage partners drive Waorani warriors to war

December 4, 2018

Why do people go to war when the consequences of warfare are so dramatic? Scholars have suggested that the motivations for participating in war either lie in the individual rewards warriors receive (to the victor goes the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.