The British Journal of Social Psychology publishes original papers in all areas of social psychology including: • social cognition • attitudes • group processes • social influence • intergroup relations • self and identity • nonverbal communication • social psychological aspects of personality, affect and emotion • language and discourse

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)2044-8309 Impact factor 1.505 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA