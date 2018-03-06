Launch of next generation GPS satellite postponed for 1 day

December 18, 2018

The launch of a new GPS satellite has been postponed for one day because of an unspecified problem with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will put the satellite in orbit.

The rocket was scheduled to lift off Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but SpaceX says that was scratched because of sensor readings on the rocket's first stage. Neither SpaceX nor the U.S. Air Force provided details.

The launch was rescheduled for Wednesday.

The rocket will carry a GPS III satellite, the first of new generation of GPS orbiters. They are designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile than predecessors.

This will be the first GPS satellite launch for a SpaceX .

The Air Force designs and operates the GPS system, which has widespread civilian and military applications.

Explore further: SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

Related Stories

SpaceX blasts off Luxembourg government satellite

February 1, 2018

SpaceX on Wednesday blasted off a four-ton secure military communications satellite called GovSat-1, a partnership between the government of Luxembourg and the satellite operator SES.

Recommended for you

NASA's 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary

December 18, 2018

Fifty years ago on Christmas Eve, a tumultuous year of assassinations, riots and war drew to a close in heroic and hopeful fashion with the three Apollo 8 astronauts reading from the Book of Genesis on live TV as they orbited ...

New bright high-redshift quasar discovered using VISTA

December 18, 2018

Using the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA), astronomers have detected a new bright quasar at a redshift of about 6.8. The newly identified quasar, designated VHS J0411-0907, is the brightest object ...

Mystery of coronae around supermassive black holes deepens

December 18, 2018

Researchers from RIKEN and JAXA have used observations from the ALMA radio observatory located in northern Chile and managed by an international consortium including the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) to ...

A new neptune-size exoplanet

December 16, 2018

The remarkable exoplanet discoveries made by the Kepler and K2 missions have enabled astronomers to begin to piece together the history of the Earth and to understand how and why it differs from its diverse exoplanetary cousins. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.