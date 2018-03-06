Launch of next generation GPS satellite postponed for 1 day

The launch of a new GPS satellite has been postponed for one day because of an unspecified problem with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will put the satellite in orbit.

The rocket was scheduled to lift off Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but SpaceX says that was scratched because of sensor readings on the rocket's first stage. Neither SpaceX nor the U.S. Air Force provided details.

The launch was rescheduled for Wednesday.

The rocket will carry a GPS III satellite, the first of new generation of GPS orbiters. They are designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile than predecessors.

This will be the first GPS satellite launch for a SpaceX rocket.

The Air Force designs and operates the GPS system, which has widespread civilian and military applications.

Explore further: SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket