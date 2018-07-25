Strange sights, sounds could herald California rocket return

October 3, 2018

The Air Force is warning residents on California's central coast to be prepared for unusual sights and sounds this weekend as SpaceX attempts its first return of a rocket to launch site on the West Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:21 p.m. Saturday.

The Falcon's first stage will then fly back to Vandenberg and set down in a landing zone on the coastal base.

The 30th Space Wing says residents may see multiple engine burns by the first stage and there may be one or more .

SpaceX has flown boosters back to land after launches from Florida but has yet to do so in California.

Explore further: SpaceX launches 10 more Iridium Communications satellites

Related Stories

SpaceX launches Taiwan's first home-built satellite

August 24, 2017

SpaceX on Thursday launched the first satellite designed and built entirely in Taiwan, a spacecraft that aims to boost disaster forecasts and mapping, environmental observation and space research.

Recommended for you

Blazar LBQS 1319+0039 detected in hard X-rays

October 3, 2018

An international team of astronomers reports the detection of the blazar LBQS 1319+0039 in hard X-rays using NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) space telescope. The finding, updating knowledge about this ...

The faint glow of cosmic hydrogen

October 3, 2018

A study published recently in Nature has revealed the presence of a hitherto undetected component of the universe—large masses of gas surrounding distant galaxies. An international team from some 10 scientific institutions ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.