Fail-safe, reconfigurable chips

December 28, 2018, Asociacion RUVID
Fail-safe, reconfigurable chips
Jose Campmany and Daniel Pérez. Credit: Asociación RUVID

Researchers at the Telecommunications and Multimedia Applications Institute (iTEAM) of Valencia's Polytechnic University (UPV) have taken a step toward creating an infallible chip. They have developed an advanced method for the analysis and à la cart configuration of photonic circuits, which makes it possible to pre-emptively deal with the possible faults that a chip may suffer and reduce their impact in the design phase, before the chips become operational.

The work of the UPV researchers is centred on generic-purpose photonic , which provide multiple functionalities while using a single architecture, in an analogue way to how microprocessors work in electronics. "With the tools we have developed, we will simplify and optimise the manufacturing and performance of these chips," says José Campany, researcher at the Photonics Research Labs (PRL) of the iTEAM UPV.

According to professor Campany, faults often take place within the components of the circuits, which end up affecting their final performance. "The technique makes it possible to predict where the circuit will fail and configure the other components to make up for these deficiencies, thus guaranteeing their maximum performance," he says. All this is invisible to the user.

"The analysis method is relatively simple: Each one of the units of the circuit is configured, and by applying mathematic induction techniques, offers a diagnosis of how the circuit would behave in each of the ports. Based on this diagnosis, we can conduct the modifications we see necessary in the configuration," explains Daniel Pérez, fellow researcher at the PRL-iTEAM of the UPV. "Furthermore, the method enables us to simulate larger circuits and validate their capabilities with current manufacturing techniques."

Another benefit of the work is the cost decrease. "If you are able to optimise the circuit with software, the manufacturing phase is not as demanding, which makes it possible to increase the performance when producing these devices," adds Campany.

Chips with Artificial Intelligence

The work developed by the iTEAM researchers also entails a first step for the design and manufacturing of photonic circuits with artificial intelligence techniques. "With this method, we can use machine learning algorithms to synthesise and design circuits. Current day is the seed that an automated learning needs," adds Daniel Pérez.

The next challenge for the UPV iTEAM researchers is to merge their most recent works for the design of hardware of the circuits with advanced algorithms that make it possible to squeeze all the potential out of the integrated optics.

Explore further: All-new multi-purpose programmable optical chips

More information: Daniel Pérez et al. Scalable analysis for arbitrary photonic integrated waveguide meshes, Optica (2018). DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.6.000019

Related Stories

All-new multi-purpose programmable optical chips

January 28, 2016

Researchers at the Polytechnic Univeristy of Valencia are at the forefront of a revolution in microwave photonics, bringing us the first all-purpose programmable optical chips (currently laboratory scale only).

A new approximate computing approach using CNNs

December 12, 2018

Researchers at Fukuoka University, in Japan, have recently proposed a design methodology for configurable approximate arithmetic circuits. As part of their study, published on ResearchGate, they applied their method to a ...

Researchers successfully simulate a 64-qubit circuit

June 26, 2018

Quantum computers are based on the principles of quantum mechanics. Compared with classical bits, qubits can be at the superposition between zero and one, so a quantum computer composed of qubits can calculate and store more ...

MIT team aims to optimize chip designs

August 16, 2007

Computer chips inside high-speed communication devices have become so small that tiny variations which occur during chip fabrication can make a big difference in performance.

Recommended for you

Reactive optical matter: Light-induced motion

December 28, 2018

Newton's third law dictates that forces between interacting particles are equal and opposite for closed systems. In a non-equilibrium environment, the third law can be defied, giving rise to "nonreciprocal" forces. Theoretically, ...

Our universe: An expanding bubble in an extra dimension

December 28, 2018

Uppsala University researchers have devised a new model for the universe – one that may solve the enigma of dark energy. Their new article, published in Physical Review Letters, proposes a new structural concept, including ...

Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing

December 28, 2018

Spin-based quantum computers have the potential to tackle difficult mathematical problems that cannot be solved using ordinary computers, but many problems remain in making these machines scalable. Now, an international group ...

Description of rotating molecules made easy

December 28, 2018

Feynman diagrams are applied in condensed matter physics. By turning highly complex equations into sets of simple diagrams, the method has established itself as one of the sharpest tools in a theoretical physicist's toolbox. ...

Nucleus-specific X-ray stain for 3-D virtual histology

December 27, 2018

Histology is used to identify structural details of tissue at the microscale in the pathology lab, but analyses remain two-dimensional (2D) as they are limited to the same plane. Nondestructive 3D technologies including X-ray ...

What really happens at femtosecond junctions?

December 27, 2018

When beams of ultra-short laser pulses running in the same direction intersect with each other at a noticeable angle, various interactions occur between the pulses. These physical phenomena are complicated, and their mathematical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.