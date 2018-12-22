Court orders bail for Nissan executive linked to Ghosn case

December 25, 2018
The Tokyo District Court said it had approved a request by lawyers for Greg Kelly and set bail for his release at 70 million yen
The Tokyo District Court said it had approved a request by lawyers for Greg Kelly and set bail for his release at 70 million yen ($635,000)

A Tokyo court on Tuesday granted bail for a Nissan executive accused of a key role in the financial misconduct case involving auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who remains in detention.

The Tokyo District Court said it had approved a request by lawyers for Greg Kelly and set bail for his release at 70 million yen ($635,000).

Prosecutors can still appeal the decision, and it was not immediately clear when Kelly might be freed.

The 62-year-old American was arrested on November 19 at the same time as Ghosn on allegations he helped him underreport his compensation at Nissan for years.

The bail order comes after Kelly's wife issued a video statement saying she was "extremely concerned about his health."

Kelly suffers from a spinal condition and was reportedly due to undergo surgery before his arrest in Tokyo.

"Greg was tricked into coming to Japan and betrayed by a group of Nissan executives as part of a political power grab. Their dishonourable motives are clear," Dee Kelly claimed.

She said her husband, once Ghosn's right-hand man, had been "caught up in an international plot by some at Nissan to take control".

Kelly is accused of helping construct an alleged scheme by which Ghosn under-reported his salary for a period of eight years.

The pair have already been indicted over their alleged involvement in the scheme in the five years to 2015. Prosecutors are still investigating the period from 2015.

Ghosn also faces an additional allegation involving claims he shifted a personal investment loss of more than $16 million to Nissan's books with help from a Saudi acquaintance.

He is expected to remain in detention through Christmas and the start of 2019, with prosecutors able to apply for an additional 10-day extension when his current detention period expires on January 1.

Ghosn's fall from power at Nissan has exposed a deep rift in the firm's three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors—which outsold all of its rival groups last year.

While Nissan and Mitsubishi quickly removed Ghosn from his leadership roles after his arrest, Renault has been more cautious about the charges and the case has stoked tensions between the French firm and Nissan.

Ghosn was once revered in Japan for his role in turning around Nissan and forging the fractious alliance, in which Renault remains the dominant shareholder.

But his former protege, current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, has harshly criticised the Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese tycoon, accusing him of having accrued too much power and referring to the "dark side" of Ghosn's tenure.

Ghosn, who denies the allegations against him, is being held at detention centre's infirmary and has a bed and heating, according to a source with knowledge of his condition.

Explore further: Japan to indict Nissan as well as Ghosn: report

Related Stories

Japan to indict Nissan as well as Ghosn: report

December 7, 2018

Tokyo prosecutors have decided to indict Nissan as well as its former chairman Carlos Ghosn and another executive as early as next week over alleged financial misconduct, a report said Friday.

Carlos Ghosn re-arrested over fresh allegations

December 21, 2018

Japanese prosecutors re-arrested former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn over fresh allegations on Friday, apparently dashing his hopes of early release in the latest twist to a rollercoaster saga.

Recommended for you

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.