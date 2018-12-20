Apple tweaks app rules to allow users to gift in-app purchases

December 24, 2018 by Dalvin Brown, Usa Today

Just in time for the holidays, Apple added a new gifting option that will allow you to give the gift of in-app purchases to your friends and family.

In an update to its App Store guidelines, the tech giant announced that "apps"—or —are authorized to enable iOS users to buy in-app goods for one another. That includes both ongoing subscriptions and one-time gifts.

Apple's previous policy didn't permit such gifts.

First spotted Wednesday by MacRumors, the language located under the Payments section of the guidelines now states: "Apps may enable gifting of items that are eligible for in-app purchase to others. Such gifts may only be refunded to the original purchaser and may not be exchanged."

The previous wording stated: "Apps should not directly or indirectly enable gifting of in-app purchase content, features, or consumable items to others," according to MacRumors.

The iPhone maker does not offer any insight into how the integration of internal-content-gifting will work, however.

Currently, if you wish to give a nonfree app to someone, you tap the blue and white three-dots icon located across from the app's price. You'll then be prompted to send the app via email to the recipient.

Apple's latest move could really benefit gamers who use in-app currency such as "Fortnite" V-Bucks. Users could also premium content such as locked photo filters and ad-free app upgrades.

