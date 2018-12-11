Airbus says improper settings played role in Mali helicopter crash

Germany has supplied helicopters to the UN force in Mali, MINUSMA, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Wednesday that an investigation had found improper settings to have been one factor behind the deadly 2017 crash of a German military helicopter in a UN operation in Mali.

Two German UN peacekeepers were killed in July 2017 when their Tiger helicopter crashed as they were monitoring fighting in northern Mali.

UN sources in the area quickly ruled out it was shot down, and the German Army has since been looking into the reasons for the crash.

"This investigation, carried out by the Bundeswehr with the support of Airbus Helicopters, has ruled out any design issue with the Tiger helicopter," Airbus said in a statement.

"Airbus Helicopters has taken note that an improper setting of the helicopter controls was identified by the investigation as one of the factors in the chain of events which have led to this catastrophic outcome," it added.

Airbus said precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent any reoccurrence.

Due to pending proceedings in the case, Airbus said it would refrain from any further comment.

