World's first video game music and sound research journal

Professor Stephen Baysted, Professor of Film, TV and Games Composition University of Chichester, and Editor-in-Chief of the new Journal of Sound and Music in Games Credit: University of Chichester

The world's first academic journal devoted to the presentation of peer-reviewed, high-quality research into video game music and sound, is to be hosted by the Department of Creative Digital Technologies at the University of Chichester, based at the Tech Park on its Bognor Regis campus.

The Journal of Sound and Music in Games will be published by the University of California Press in partnership with the Society for the Study of Sound and Music in Games. Professor Stephen Baysted, Professor of Film, TV and Games Composition at the University of Chichester, has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of the journal and he will lead its world-class editorial board.

The journal will feature research, comment and editorial from game audio practitioners and researchers from a range of disciplines, including anthropology, computer science, media studies, psychology and sociology, as well as musicology.

Professor Baysted commented: "The success of a video game is not simply down to its look—sound and music play an invaluable role in building excitement, drama and tension and in fully-engaging the gamer. Scholarly research around what has, until very recently, considered an embryonic field of enquiry has grown exponentially in the past decade and a half. With the launch of the Journal of Sound and Music in Games, the first of its kind dedicated to the study of sound and music in games, our discipline has come of age."

He added: "We are especially delighted to be working with the University of California Press and the Society of Sound and Music in Games—the vision and aims for this project of both organisations entirely align with our own."

The Department of Creative and Digital Technologies at the University of Chichester prepares graduates and post-graduates for careers in the screen-based creative industries. Courses are taught by award-winning professionals to industry standard.

Professor Baysted has been nominated for three prestigious Jerry Goldsmith Awards for best score, two Motion Picture Sound Editors 'Golden Reel' Awards for best audio in a game, a Golden Joystick Award for best audio and music in a game, and two Game Audio Network Guild Awards for best audio in a game. He continues to compose scores for video games, television and film.

His recent projects include best-selling AAA game scores: Project Cars and Project Cars 2; Red Bull's Air Race: The Game; Electronic Arts: Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed and Need for Speed: Shift; Atari's Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends; and Robert Kirkman's: The Walking Dead: Assault.

Provided by University of Chichester