Video: How is leather made?

November 15, 2018, American Chemical Society
How is leather made? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

The chemical process of tanning turns animal hides into durable, supple leather.

Although this technology is thousands of years old, scientists are still trying to understand the exact chemical changes involved.

In this video, Reactions explains how is made:

