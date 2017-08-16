Detecting defects hidden in hides

August 18, 2017 by Dennis O'brien
Detecting defects hidden in hides
An ultrasound image of a steer hide reveals a defect (red area). Credit: Cheng-Kung Liu and Nick Latona

An Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientist has found a way to spot defects in the animal hides that become footwear, sporting goods, fashion accessories, and other leather goods.

This is an important achievement. About 90 percent of the 32 million hides produced by the meat industry in the United States each year are exported. Before they are sold in international markets, they are visually inspected, weighed, and given a numeric grade. Many hides, however, have hidden defects caused by insect bites, abrasions, scars, and natural rough spots. Such defects can sometimes make it hard to tell the difference between a high-quality hide and a lesser one.

Processing and selling animal hides is a $2 billion industry in the United States, and the lack of any technology for measuring defects and characterizing quality often leads to disputes after the hides are sold, says Stephen Sothmann, president of the U.S. Hide, Skin and Leather Association (USHSLA).

Having technology that meets these needs would give U.S. exporters an advantage over foreign competitors and bring higher prices for U.S. hides. American hides are widely considered to be a premium product in global markets, but foreign competition is intensifying, and "it's important that we remain on the cutting edge in terms of quality," Sothmann says.

"We need to be able to take the guesswork out of evaluating unfinished hides, so that we can accurately and objectively predict the quality of the leather product that can be made from them," he adds.

Detecting defects hidden in hides
ARS engineer Cheng-Kung Liu, left, observes the airborne ultrasonic system used to scan hides for defects while ARS engineer Nick Latona, right, reviews scan images. Credit: Zerlina Muir

Cheng-Kung Liu, an ARS materials engineer based in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, may have found a solution: .

Ultrasonic waves are sound waves. When they are transmitted through an object, any defects or rough spots on the object's surface will change the intensity of the signal. You can detect and measure those surface defects—which may be invisible to the naked eye—by measuring the changes in that signal. Ultrasonic waves are used to grade lumber and identify defects on aircraft parts and other precision materials, Liu says.

Liu, who began working on the problem at the request of the USHSLA, has adapted existing scanning technology so that it can detect defects in animal hides. In recent tests, he scanned hides by sending low-frequency airborne ultrasonic signals through the hides to a receiver a few centimeters away.

His scans collected enough data to accurately assess defects-and predict the potential quality of the leather's toughness, strength, stiffness, and other factors. The scans didn't cause any damage to the hides.

Results were published March 2017 in the Journal of American Leather Chemists Association.

The scans took about 20 minutes, but Liu has since purchased upgraded equipment that cuts that time in half. Because the equipment is based on commercially available technologies, he anticipates having a scanner available for industrial use in 2 to 3 years.

Explore further: Video: Making leather that is Earth—and fashion-friendly

Related Stories

'Green' leather is in this season

October 8, 2007

Fashionista’s after the latest in leather bags could soon have a ‘greener’ selection to choose from. Scientists in India have modified the tanning process making it far more eco-friendly, reports Anne Pichon in Chemistry ...

New invisibility cloak hides objects from human view

July 27, 2011

For the first time, scientists have devised an invisibility cloak material that hides objects from detection using light that is visible to humans. The new device is a leap forward in cloaking materials, according to a report ...

Study examines birth defects following 9/11 terrorist attacks

July 19, 2017

A recent study found that birth defects among male infants fell below expected values after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The findings suggest that large and unexpected stress in pregnant women may have selected ...

Nepal torches valuable wildlife parts

May 22, 2017

Nepal destroyed thousands of valuable animal skins and other parts seized from poachers on a giant bonfire Monday in a symbolic gesture against the illegal wildlife trade.

Alaska OKs sale of bear hides

January 31, 2006

For the first time in Alaska's history brown bear hides may be legally sold if taken from a 2,700-square-mile northeastern section of the state.

Recommended for you

Histone 1, the guardian of genome stability

August 18, 2017

Scientists headed by Ferran Azorín at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) have discovered why histone 1 is a major protection factor against genomic instability and a vital protein. Their study of the ...

New gene catalog of ocean microbiome reveals surprises

August 17, 2017

Microbes dominate the planet, especially the ocean, and help support the entire marine food web. In a recent report published in Nature Microbiology, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa (UHM) oceanography professor Ed DeLong ...

Researchers describe gene that makes large, plump tomatoes

August 17, 2017

Farmers can grow big, juicy tomatoes thanks to a mutation in the Cell Size Regulator gene that occurred during the tomato domestication process. Esther van der Knaap of the University of Georgia, Athens and colleagues describe ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.