November 13, 2018

Telecom Italia ousts CEO in long-running boardroom battle

Telecom Italia ousts CEO in long-running boardroom battle
In this file photo taken May 4, 2018, Amos Genish smiles prior to the start of the shareholders meeting, in Rozzano, near Milan, Italy. A long-running board-room battle in Italy's legacy telecoms provider, Telecom Italia, has culminated with the ouster of CEO Amos Genish, effective immediately. Telecom said in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 that the board will meet next Sunday to name a new CEO. It gave no further explanation for the move. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File )

A long-running board room battle in Italy's legacy telecoms provider, Telecom Italia, has culminated with the ouster of CEO Amos Genish, effective immediately.

Telecom Italia said in a statement Tuesday that the board will meet Sunday to name a new CEO. It gave no further explanation for the move. Shares in the company sank 1.5 percent to 0.52 euros.

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliot Management, which won control of the Telecom Italia board in May from French media group Vivendi, had at the time expressed full support for Genish. Genish had been brought into the company by Vivendi.

The shake-up comes as the Italian government sets its sights on legislation merging the company's fixed-line assets with the broadband network of a smaller rival, Open Fiber.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Telecom Italia ousts CEO in long-running boardroom battle (2018, November 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-11-telecom-italia-ousts-ceo-long-running.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amos Genish confirmed as CEO of Telecom Italia
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)