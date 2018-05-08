Telecom Italia reaches content-sharing deal with Mediaset

May 10, 2018

Telecom Italia has announced a content-sharing agreement with Mediaset, Italy's largest private broadcaster, as the former telecom monopoly pushes ahead with its plan to improve digital content after a boardroom shakeup.

Telecom Italia said Thursday the deal will allow subscribers to watch Mediaset's free-to-air channels and have access to the previous week's programing posted on-line.

The deal is part of Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish's plan to expand . Genish was confirmed as CEO this week after the biggest shareholder, Vivendi, lost control of the board to activist hedge fund Elliott last week.

Vivendi acquired a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia and 30 percent of Mediaset with the aim of creating a major Italian media holding, but a to take over Mediaset has fallen in dispute.

