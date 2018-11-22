Spanish Amazon workers in 'Black Friday' strike

November 23, 2018
Spain's CCOO union accuses Amazon of having changed employees' working conditions
Spain's CCOO union accuses Amazon of having changed employees' working conditions

Workers at Amazon's biggest logistics centre in Spain went on strike on the day of the online retailer's "Black Friday" sales bonanza, a union and the company said.

Employees at Amazon's San Fernando de Henares facility near Madrid have been demanding better wages and for months and have already staged several strikes this year.

It was unclear exactly how many employees had stopped work.

Ana Berceruelo of the CCOO union told AFP the centre, which prepares packages for clients in Spain and other European countries, "is at a complete standstill.

"Lorries are not entering, nor are they leaving."

But in a statement, Amazon said "the majority of workers on the morning shift" were working and processing orders.

The centre, which opened in 2012, employs around 2,000 people on fixed and temporary contracts, according to Berceruelo.

The labour dispute started because Amazon changed employees' work conditions, meaning they now lose out on sick pay or breaks, she said.

In its statement, though, Amazon said employees had "a competitive salary, complete package of benefits and innovative training programmes."

The strikes are due to take place on November 23 and 24, as well as December 7, 9, 15, and 30, and January 3 and 4—all "days of high workload for Amazon", according to Berceruelo.

Explore further: Spanish Amazon workers plan 'Black Friday' strike: union

Related Stories

Spanish Amazon workers plan 'Black Friday' strike: union

November 14, 2018

Workers at Amazon's biggest logistics centre in Spain are planning to strike for eight days in November, December and January, including on the online retailer's "Black Friday" sales bonanza, a union said Wednesday.

Amazon workers in Spain deliver first strike

March 21, 2018

Workers at Amazon's biggest logistics centre in Spain have gone on strike, a first in the country as they demand better pay and conditions, a union said Wednesday.

Amazon workers in Spain plan first ever strike

March 13, 2018

More than 1,000 Amazon workers in Spain are planning to go on strike next week against a planned drop in allowances and overtime, a first in the country, a union said Tuesday.

Amazon workers on strike in Germany

November 25, 2013

Hundreds of Amazon.com Inc. workers are staging a strike in Germany and the union says there will be more to come in the run-up to Christmas unless the online retailer raises wages.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.