Spanish Amazon workers plan 'Black Friday' strike: union

The employees at Amazon's San Fernando de Henares facility have been demanding better wages and work conditions and have staged strikes, but to no avail Workers at Amazon's biggest logistics centre in Spain are planning to strike for eight days in November, December and January, including on the online retailer's "Black Friday" sales bonanza, a union said Wednesday.

The employees at Amazon's San Fernando de Henares facility near Madrid have been demanding better wages and work conditions for months and have already staged strikes this year, to no avail.

Ana Berceruelo of the CCOO union told AFP that 1,800 workers would have the opportunity to join the strike, although it is as yet unclear how many will take part.

The strikes will take place on November 23 and 24, or Amazon's mega "Black Friday" sales bonanza, as well as December 7, 9, 15, and 30, and January 3 and 4—all "days of high workload for Amazon," she said.

In a statement, Amazon insisted its workers in Spain had "a competitive salary and complete package of benefits," adding it had created more than 2,000 permanent jobs in the country.

