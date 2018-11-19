Dramatic change in seabirds' winter food source over past 30 years

November 21, 2018, Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
Dramatic change in seabirds' winter food source over past 30 years
European shags at the Isle of May, Firth of Forth. The study looked at the year-round seabirds' diet over 30 years. Credit: Gary Howells

The availability of a key prey for seabirds has changed dramatically over the past three decades, particularly in winter, with possible consequences for their population numbers, a new study has found.

In the first long-term study of its kind, led by the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, researchers looking at the of a North Sea , the European shag, found that the birds' food source has altered substantially throughout the year.

In 1988, shags' diets comprised almost 100 per cent sandeel, but by 2014 this had reduced to just 13 per cent, while the number of prey types increased from six to 12, the study of regurgitated pellets all-year-round over three decades at the Isle of May, Firth of Forth, has found.

Climate change may be an important mechanism driving the observed patterns, since ocean warming is having pronounced impacts on in the North Sea.

The availability of prey and change in diet can affect seabirds' survival rates and therefore populations because food is a key determinant of their biology, affecting their general health and condition plus the number of chicks they raise.

As sandeel were considered one of the most favourable prey types in the North Sea, the increasing contribution of other fish to the diet may have important implications for shags and other seabirds.

Crucially, the study by the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, University of Liverpool and Biomathematics & Statistics Scotland, which is published today in the journal Marine Biology, demonstrated that the decline in sandeel frequency in the diet was more marked during winter, when the majority of seabird deaths occur.

Therefore, the dietary patterns observed may have substantial implications for survival and may be an important factor contributing to the declines observed in some UK seabird populations, according to the researchers who carried out the study, which was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council.

Lead author Richard Howells of the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology explained that while previous research had been done during summer, when birds are at their nests and relatively easy to access, there had been limited information regarding seabird diet during the energetically challenging winter months and how these have changed over time, until now.

He said: "Our study addresses key knowledge gaps not only in the understanding of how birds are responding to the environmental impacts of but also the factors underpinning the steep declines observed in many species.

"The overall picture for seabirds is a marked decline, particularly those who have traditionally relied upon sandeels."

Mr Howells said that by exploiting a wider range of prey—such as codfishes, sculpins and flatfish—shags may be partly buffered to the predicted future impacts of climate-linked environmental change, although other seabird species may not have such flexibility.

However, he added that because they have to travel to different areas to find food than in the past, this may bring them into contact with potential new threats, such as tidal renewable developments.

Although populations of some birds have increased in recent years, all monitored seabird species apart from the cormorant have been Red or Amber listed.

The Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) estimates that the UK's European shag population fell by 45 per cent between 1986 and 2015, kittiwakes by 60 per cent and Arctic skua by 76 per cent. Worldwide, the overall seabird declined by 70 per cent between 1950 and 2010, according to research by the University of British Columbia.

Explore further: Ocean warming signals diet change for European shags

More information: Richard J. Howells et al, Pronounced long-term trends in year-round diet composition of the European shag Phalacrocorax aristotelis, Marine Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1007/s00227-018-3433-9

Related Stories

Ocean warming signals diet change for European shags

November 17, 2017

The diet of European shags has diversified as a result of warming North Sea temperatures according to a new long-term study led by the University of Liverpool and the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology.

Warmer water signals change for Scotland's shags

November 17, 2017

An increasingly catholic diet among European Shags at one of Scotland's best-studied breeding colonies has been linked to long-term climate change and may have important implications for Scotland's seabirds, according to ...

Arctic seabird populations respond to climate change

August 15, 2018

Seabirds such as gulls can be key indicators of environmental change as their populations respond to shifts in their ocean habitat over time. A new study from The Auk: Ornithological Advances investigates how several species ...

Recommended for you

Putting a face on a cell surface

November 21, 2018

On the cell surface, anchored in the cell membrane, a wide array of proteins perform functions, which are vital for the cell. These proteins, collectively known as the surfaceome, are a cell's antennae to the outside world, ...

How do flying bees make perfect turns?

November 21, 2018

If you've ever lost your balance standing on a bus that takes a sharp turn at speed or felt your car skid when you drive around a corner too fast, you've experienced the effects of centrifugal force. Turning while simultaneously ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.