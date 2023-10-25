Marine Biology publishes original and internationally significant contributions from all fields of marine biology. Special emphasis is given to articles which promote the understanding of life in the sea, organism-environment interactions, interactions between organisms, and the functioning of the marine biosphere. While original research articles are the backbone of Marine Biology, method articles, reviews and comments are also welcome, provided that they meet the same originality, importance and quality criteria as research articles. Articles of exceptional significance are published as feature articles.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/environment/aquatic+sciences/journal/227
Impact factor
2.276 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Marine Biology

Two new pygmy squids discovered among the corals of Japan

The seagrass beds and coral reefs surrounding the Japanese sub-tropical islands of Okinawa are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. Home to more than 360 species of coral alone, these beautiful yet fragile ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 24, 2023

0

99

New tropical kelp forest discovered in the Galapagos Islands

María Altamirano, with the Department of Botany and Plant Physiology of the University of Malaga, is a member of the scientific team that collaborates for the Seamounts Project. This project led by the Charles Darwin Foundation ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 17, 2023

0

50

page 1 from 5