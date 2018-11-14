November 14, 2018

Scientists shed light on semiconductor degradation mechanism

by Nagoya Institute of Technology

Scientists shed light on semiconductor degradation mechanism
Carrier recombination in single Shockley stacking faults (1SSFs) and at partial dislocations (PDs) was observed, which induced the expansion of 1SSFs. Credit: NITech

Scientists at Nagoya Institute of Technology (NITech) and collaborating universities in Japan have gained new insight into the mechanisms behind degradation of a semiconductor material that is used in electronic devices. By highlighting the specific science behind how the material degrades, they are making way for potential discoveries that may prevent the performance degradation of the material.

The study was published in the Journal of Applied Physics in September of 2018. The scientists used Silicon Carbide (SiC) material for the experiment. SiC is becoming a more popular alternative to standard semiconductor for . The study is based on a specific type of SiC material that is characteristic for its structure, or 4H-SiC. This material was exposed to both photoluminescence as well as various temperatures as a means to create specific kinds of deformations that lead to the of SiC-based devices. The scientists were able to observe how these actually take place on an atomic level.

"We quantified the speed at which electric charge particles move in regions of 4H-SiC material where the atomic structure has been defected. This will usher discoveries of ways to suppress degradation of SiC-based devices such as power electronic systems," states Dr. Masashi Kato, an associate professor at the Frontier Research Institute for Materials Science in NITech.

In order to better understand the actual mechanism behind atomic deformation that lead to degradations, the researchers used photoluminescence to induce movement of electric charge particles and measured the speeds at which that took place. They looked for specific factors that may limit particle movement, including the material that was used.

They also tested the effects of increasing temperature, specifically looking to see if higher temperatures will increase or decrease rate of deformation.

According to Dr. Kato, the presence of a particular kind of atomic deformation that causes the material degrade is particularly problematic for SiC-based power devices. "While a particular SiC-based device is in operation, the atoms of the material deform, which leads to degradation. The process by which these atoms deform is not clear yet. What is known, however, is that movement of electric charge within the material as well as areas where the material has become defect already contribute to the aforementioned atomic deformation," he states.

So far similar experiments have been conducted in the past by other researchers, the results that have been reported are not consistent. Here, the result of experiments with photoluminescence indicates that the carrier recombination in single Shockley stacking faults (1SSFs) and at partial dislocations (PDs) is faster than that in regions without 1SSFs in 4H-SiC. Such fast recombination will induce the degradation of the with 1SSFs. In addition, 1SSF expansion velocity also increases with temperature increase.

As such, they pave the way for research that will revolve around the slowing of SiC-based devices degradation. This, in turn, could potentially result in higher quality and more durable devices.

Along those lines, the authors state that their future research endeavors will focus on finding out ways to prevent SiC-based devices from degrading as well as creating devices that will not wear down over time.

More information: Masashi Kato et al, Observation of carrier recombination in single Shockley stacking faults and at partial dislocations in 4H-SiC, Journal of Applied Physics (2018). DOI: 10.1063/1.5042561

Journal information: Journal of Applied Physics

Provided by Nagoya Institute of Technology

Citation: Scientists shed light on semiconductor degradation mechanism (2018, November 14) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-11-scientists-semiconductor-degradation-mechanism.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers ID promising key to performance of next-gen electronics
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)