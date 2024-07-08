The Nagoya Institute of Technology (名古屋工業大学 Nagoya Kōgyō Daigaku?, abbreviated to 名工大 Meikōdai), or less commonly Nitech, is a public highest-level educational institution of science and technology located in Nagoya, Japan. Nagoya Institute of Technology was founded on 1905 as Nagoya Higher Technical School, renamed Nagoya College of Technology in 1944 then merged under the new educational system with the Aichi Prefectural College of Technology to be refounded as Nagoya Institute of Technology in 1949. Finally in 2004 it was refounded as Nagoya University Corporation Nagoya Institute of Technology.

Frescoes, in a flash: Researchers create frescoes in a single day

In medieval Europe, before the rise of oil paintings, fresco was a popular religious painting technique. Many artworks across Europe, hundreds of years old, utilize this method and constitute an important part of cultural ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jan 31, 2023

0

3

New upcycling system for commercial polyesters

While plastics or synthetic polymers have many useful properties, their mismanagement has resulted in widespread pollution that chokes up our ecosystems. As a solution to this, many synthetic polymers are sent for reprocessing ...

Polymers

Sep 27, 2022

0

67

Turning fish waste into quality carbon-based nanomaterial

Thanks to their low toxicity, chemical stability, and remarkable electrical and optical properties, carbon-based nanomaterials are finding more and more applications across electronics, energy conversion and storage, catalysis, ...

Nanomaterials

Aug 1, 2022

0

35

