The Nagoya Institute of Technology (名古屋工業大学 Nagoya Kōgyō Daigaku?, abbreviated to 名工大 Meikōdai), or less commonly Nitech, is a public highest-level educational institution of science and technology located in Nagoya, Japan. Nagoya Institute of Technology was founded on 1905 as Nagoya Higher Technical School, renamed Nagoya College of Technology in 1944 then merged under the new educational system with the Aichi Prefectural College of Technology to be refounded as Nagoya Institute of Technology in 1949. Finally in 2004 it was refounded as Nagoya University Corporation Nagoya Institute of Technology.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

