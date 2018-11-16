Satellite finds Tropical Cyclone Bouchra reborn in Southern Indian Ocean

November 19, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Satellite finds Tropical Cyclone Bouchra reborn in Southern Indian Ocean
At 3:24 a.m. EDT (0824 UTC) on Nov. 19, the VIIRS instrument aboard NOAA's NOAA-20 satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Bouchra in the Southern Indian Ocean. Credit: NASA/NRL

Tropical Cyclone 04S, known as Bouchra formed in the Southern Indian Ocean during the week of Nov. 12 and by the end of the week it had become a remnant low pressure area. Over the weekend of Nov. 17 and 18 it regenerated into a tropical cyclone and the NOAA-20 satellite passed overhead and captured a visible image of the storm.

At 3:24 a.m. EDT (0824 UTC) on Nov. 19the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the NOAA-20 polar orbiting saw the elongated . The VIIRS image revealed that the storm appeared to stretch from northwest to southeast. That's an indication that winds or was affecting the storm and elongating its circulation center, weakening the storm (again).

In general, shear is a measure of how the speed and direction of winds change with altitude. Wind shear can tear a tropical cyclone apart or weaken it.

On Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) Bouchra's maximum sustained winds were near 50 knots (57 mph/92 mph) making it a tropical storm. It was located approximately 672 nautical miles southeast of Diego Garcia near 15.2 south latitude and 80.4 east longitude. Bouchra was moving southwestward and is expected to maintain intensity over the next several days before weakening.

Bouchra is expected to dissipate by Nov. 22.

NOAA-20 is the first in the JPSS series of satellites. JPSS is a collaborative program between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its acquisition agent, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NOAA is responsible for managing and operating the JPSS program, and developing portions of the ground segment, while NASA is responsible for developing and building the JPSS instruments, spacecraft, and portions of the ground segment and providing launch services.

For more information about the JPSS series of satellites, visit: https://www.jpss.noaa.gov/

Explore further: Satellite finds Tropical Cyclone 03S developing in Southern Indian Ocean

Related Stories

Satellite sees short-lived Tropical Cyclone Kirk

September 24, 2018

Tropical Storm Kirk formed on Saturday, Sept. 22. By Monday, Sept. 24, Kirk lacked the closed circulation that is a prerequisite for tropical cyclone status. The NOAA-20 satellite provided a visible image of the storm at ...

Satellite finds wind shear battering Tropical Storm Nadine

October 12, 2018

Tropical Storm Nadine continues to be battered by vertical wind shear, winds that can tear a tropical cyclone apart. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image that showed the bulk of Nadine's clouds were pushed ...

NASA finds wind shear weakening Tropical Storm Nadine

October 11, 2018

Wind shear is an adversary of tropical cyclones like Tropical Storm Nadine, and it is tearing the storm apart in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Nadine as wind shear was affecting ...

Recommended for you

'True polar wander' may have caused ice age

November 19, 2018

Earth's latest ice age may have been caused by changes deep inside the planet. Based on evidence from the Pacific Ocean, including the position of the Hawaiian Islands, Rice University geophysicists have determined Earth ...

Major natural carbon sink may soon become carbon source

November 19, 2018

Until humans can find a way to geoengineer ourselves out of the climate disaster we've created, we must rely on natural carbon sinks, such as oceans and forests, to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. These ecosystems ...

Greenhouse gasses triggering more changes than we can handle

November 19, 2018

A new study published in Nature Climate Change provides one of the most comprehensive assessments yet of how humanity is being impacted by the simultaneous occurrence of multiple climate hazards strengthened by increasing ...

Local drivers of amplified Arctic warming

November 19, 2018

Long-term observations of surface temperatures show an intensified surface warming in Canada, Siberia, Alaska and in the Arctic Ocean relative to global mean temperature rise. This warming pattern, commonly referred to as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.