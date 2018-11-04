Satellite finds Tropical Cyclone 03S developing in Southern Indian Ocean

November 6, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Satellite finds Tropical Cyclone 03S developing in Southern Indian Ocean
At 5:12 a.m. EDT (0912 UTC) on Nov.6, the VIIRS instrument aboard NOAA's NOAA-20 satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone 03S in the Southern Indian Ocean Credit: NASA/NRL

Tropical Cyclone 03S formed in the Southern Indian Ocean and the NOAA-20 satellite passed overhead and captured a visible image of the storm.

At 5:12 a.m. EDT (0912 UTC) on Nov.6, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the NOAA-20 polar orbiting saw fragmented bands of thunderstorms around Tropical Storm 03S's center of circulation. The VIIRS image revealed that the bulk of clouds and storms were south of the center. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted "The bulk of the deep convection remains concentrated southwestward of the low level circulation."

On Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) 03S's maximum sustained winds were near 35 knots (40 mph/62 mph) making it a tropical . It was located approximately 641 nautical miles north of Port Louis, Mauritius near 9.7 south latitude and 58.9 east longitude. 03S was moving west-southwestward and is expected to strengthen over the next several days.

NOAA-20 is the first in the JPSS series of satellites. JPSS is a collaborative program between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its acquisition agent, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NOAA is responsible for managing and operating the JPSS program, and developing portions of the ground segment, while NASA is responsible for developing and building the JPSS instruments, spacecraft, and portions of the ground segment and providing launch services.

For more information about the JPSS series of satellites, visit: https://www.jpss.noaa.gov/

Explore further: Satellite sees short-lived Tropical Cyclone Kirk

Related Stories

Satellite sees short-lived Tropical Cyclone Kirk

September 24, 2018

Tropical Storm Kirk formed on Saturday, Sept. 22. By Monday, Sept. 24, Kirk lacked the closed circulation that is a prerequisite for tropical cyclone status. The NOAA-20 satellite provided a visible image of the storm at ...

Recommended for you

An ice age lasting 115,000 years in two minutes

November 6, 2018

An international research team used a computer model to reconstruct the history of glaciation in the Alps, visualising it in a two-minute computer animation. The simulation aims to enable a better understanding of the mechanisms ...

Hydropower, innovations and avoiding international dam shame

November 5, 2018

For sweeping drama, it's hard to beat hydropower from dams—a renewable source of electricity that helped build much of the developed world. Yet five scientists from Michigan State University (MSU) say that behind roaring ...

Dam problems, win-win solutions

November 5, 2018

Decisions about whether to build, remove or modify dams involve complex trade-offs that are often accompanied by social and political conflict. A group of researchers from the natural and social sciences, engineering, arts ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.