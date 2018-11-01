Ryanair warned to respect national labour laws in Europe

November 2, 2018
Ryanair pilots, including these based in Belgium, in August staged their first simultaneous strike across Europe in a battle for
Ryanair pilots, including these based in Belgium, in August staged their first simultaneous strike across Europe in a battle for better pay and conditions

Ministers from five European governments warned the Irish low cost airline Ryanair on Friday that it could face legal trouble if it ignores national labour laws.

Employment ministers from Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands urged the firm to resolve ongoing disputes with local employees within weeks.

Ryanair has run into trouble in several countries with staff based around the continent angered at being employed on contracts signed under Irish rules.

The European Commission has already warned Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary that he must apply local regulations in each country in which he has employees.

Now national governments are adding their weight to the dispute, siding with labour unions and local regulators over the buccaneering Irish operator.

"Ryanair and its subcontractors are exposed to legal risks by not applying local labour law," the ministers said, in a letter addressed to O'Leary and seen by AFP.

The officials urged Ryanair to agree a timetable with unions to transition existing contracts with pilots and cabin crew to their local laws.

"We sincerely hope this materialises in the next few weeks," they said.

"For Ryanair there is now a window of opportunity for concluding an agreement with the which could become the basis for sustainable social peace."

In a statement, the firm insisted that it already follows EU-wide rules and was discussing how to address local disputes over national rules.

"Ryanair continues to negotiate with our people and their unions across Europe and we have already confirmed that we are offering local contracts and local laws," the firm said.

Explore further: Ryanair says cancelling 190 flights over Friday strike

Related Stories

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike Sept 28

September 13, 2018

Ryanair cabin crew from five European countries will go on strike on September 28, threatening hundreds of flights in the latest round of a bitter tussle between unions and the budget airline's management.

Ryanair faces fresh strike in Europe

September 28, 2018

Ryanair braced Friday for what unions warn will be the biggest strike in the airline's history—although the carrier played down fears of disruption for travellers.

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.