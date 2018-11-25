Helping to transport proteins inside the cell

November 26, 2018, University of Freiburg
Helping to transport proteins inside the cell
This microscopic image shows mitochondria in a yeast cell that are marked with fluorescent dye. Credit: Łukasz Opaliński, Becker research lab

Researchers at the University of Freiburg report a mechanism inside cells that transports proteins to the mitochondria. Their research has now been published in the science journal Cell Reports.

Mitochondria are responsible for vital processes within a cell, including the production of energy for cellular metabolism. When occur in their biogenesis and function, this can cause serious diseases in the central nervous system or the heart. In order to function properly, mitochondria are dependent on roughly 1,000 kinds of proteins, which are imported from the cytosol, the fluid inside the cell. The ribosomes inside this fluid are the cell's factories, which also produce precursor forms of proteins for the mitochondria. These precursor proteins are then escorted by from the ribosomes to the mitochondria. Chaperone proteins promote folding of other proteins into their three-dimensional structures. Since the cellular content of chaperones increases upon , these proteins also termed heat shock proteins (Hsps). The Hsp70 chaperone is especially important for chaperoning precursor proteins into mitochondria.

The translocases of the outer mitochondrial membrane (TOM complex) forms the entry gate for almost all mitochondrial precursor proteins. Specific receptor proteins like Tom22 and Tom70 recognize the incoming precursor proteins. How the precursors are transferred from the cytosolic chaperones to specific TOM receptors has remained largely unknown.

The interdisciplinary team studied the role of J-proteins, which are helpers of the Hsp70 chaperones, in the transport of proteins to the mitochondria. The postdoc Łukasz Opaliński from Thomas Becker's research group demonstrated that the J-protein Xdj1 is involved in the transport of mitochondrial proteins. He determined that Xdj1 binds to the Tom22 receptor. Thereby, Xdj1 promotes the transfer of precursory proteins from the cytosolic chaperones to the TOM complex to initiate their import into the . The also discovered that a second J-protein called Djp1 binds to the Tom70 receptor of the TOM complex, indicating that two different J-proteins associate with two distinct TOM receptors to deliver precursor proteins to the TOM complex.

Explore further: Channels for the supply of energy

More information: Łukasz Opaliński et al. Recruitment of Cytosolic J-Proteins by TOM Receptors Promotes Mitochondrial Protein Biogenesis, Cell Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2018.10.083

Related Stories

Channels for the supply of energy

November 19, 2018

Working in cooperation with international colleagues, researchers from the University of Freiburg have described how water-insoluble membrane proteins are transported through the aqueous space between the mitochondrial membranes ...

Molecular chaperones help with folding

May 12, 2015

Chaperones are molecular helpers that assist other proteins with folding. One such chaperone is the so-called heat shock protein 60 (Hsp60). This protein forms structures in mitochondria that resemble barrels in which folding ...

Evolution of mitochondria

May 18, 2016

Mitochondria are the power stations of human cells. They provide the energy needed for the cellular metabolism. But how did these power stations evolve, and how are they constructed? Researchers from the University of Freiburg ...

Lipids support protein machinery

November 5, 2015

In the membranes of mitochondria, the power stations of the cell, are many different embedded proteins. These proteins perform key functions for the mitochondria. A team led by the biochemist Dr. Thomas Becker from the University ...

Tom22, the bouncer of the mitochondrion

October 4, 2013

Mitochondria burn sugar and supply the cell with energy. They were long thought to be structures that are relatively independent of the cell. However, Carolin Gerbeth, a PhD student from the trinational research training ...

Recommended for you

Gip1 structure places G proteins in lockdown

November 26, 2018

Heterotrimeric G proteins are important in G protein-coupled receptor signaling, which plays many roles in the detection of various environmental stimuli, including hormones, neurotransmitters, light, smells, and chemical ...

Transparent fruit flies

November 26, 2018

The nervous system of an animal can be studied by cutting it up into thin layers—however this inevitably leads to the destruction of the cellular structures in the tissue. Analyzing complex nerve connections is then hardly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.