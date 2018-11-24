Natural habitats larger than Greece created to offset economic developments

November 26, 2018, University of Kent
Natural habitats larger than Greece created to offset economic developments
Jasper National Park, Canada: view along the underground TransMountain pipeline. As a result of the impacts from a project to expand the pipeline, the developer provided a combination of offsets for habitat loss and additional conservation actions to increase ecological connectivity. Credit: Dr. Joseph W. Bull

New data has found that natural habitats occupying an area larger than Greece have been created to offset economic developments. This data could eventually provide a basis to help improve our understanding of the benefits of protecting and preserving wildlife. Called 'biodiversity offsets', man-made conservation areas are created to compensate for economic developments and are a growing trend.

They include major industrial projects like the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and the Bujagali hydropower project in Uganda and at the other end of the scale, grassland restoration offsets only one hectare in size to compensate for housing developments in the UK. Until now, no one has had enough information to assess whether they work on an international scale.

Dr. Joseph W. Bull, a conservation scientist at University of Kent worked with Dr. Niels Strange from the University of Copenhagen to collate data on over ten thousand examples of nature sites created specifically to compensate for industrial impacts.The found that across the world businesses are offsetting their at a 'rapid rate' - from international corporations to smallscale landowners. The researchers also found there were more offsets than they expected—12,983 projects across 74 countries.

Dr. Bull said: 'This is the start of something major. Biodiversity offsets are being implemented very quickly despite being quite a recent idea. More than 153,000 square kilometres is a big chunk of land and—for the first time—we now have a dataset that can and will be used by two hundred countries across the world to refine "no net loss" policies, seeking to protect our natural environment.'

'No Net loss' policies are the point at which the project-related impacts on biodiversity are balanced by measures taken to avoid and minimize their impacts.

Such a global dataset is the prerequisite for assessing how well offsets compensate for biodiversity impacts associated with economic development, adds Dr. Strange.

The data also showed that emerging economies (particularly in South America) were more dominant in terms of global offsetting and most projects are very small. However, the researchers also note that the overwhelming majority (99.7%) of projects are implemented by law rather than on a voluntary basis.

The is being made available to the Global Inventory on Biodiversity Offset Policies (GIBOP), currently being officially promoted at the thirteenth meeting of the international Convention on Biological Diversity, to be attended by up to 196 member countries in Egypt from the 17th-29th November 2018.

The global extent of biodiversity offset implementation under no net loss policies, by Joseph W. Bull and Niels Strange, is published in Nature Sustainability.

Explore further: Scientists see risks in biodiversity offsets misuse

More information: Joseph William Bull et al, The global extent of biodiversity offset implementation under no net loss policies, Nature Sustainability (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-018-0176-z

Related Stories

A global conflict: Agricultural production vs. biodiversity

March 8, 2018

Smart land-use planning could ease the conflict between agricultural production and nature conservation. A team of researchers from the University of Göttingen, the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), ...

It pays to invest in biodiversity

May 18, 2018

In 2010, 193 countries stepped up to halt the global decline of biodiversity by 2020 as part of their commitment to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Recommended for you

Effort clarifies major branch of insect tree of life

November 26, 2018

The insects known as Hemiptera are not a particularly glamorous bunch. This group includes stink bugs, bed bugs, litter bugs, scale insects and aphids. Their closest relatives are thrips, bark lice and parasitic lice. But ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.