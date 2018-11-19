NASA tracks Tropical Depression Toraji in the Gulf of Thailand

November 20, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA tracks Tropical Depression Toraji in the Gulf of Thailand
On Nov. 20, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite looked at Tropical Depression Toraji moving through the Gulf of Thailand. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

Visible from NASA's Terra satellite revealed the extent of Tropical Depression Toraji as it continued moving through the Gulf of Thailand and affecting southern Thailand and Malaysia.

On Nov. 20 a from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite showed that Tropical Depression Toraji appeared somewhat disorganized. Toraji's elongated northern quadrant stretched into the northern Gulf of Thailand, while the western side of the storm stretched over land from Surat Thani south to northern Malaysia.

Toraji formed on Nov. 19, fizzled and regenerated in the Gulf of Thailand on Nov. 20 after a brief existence.

At 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) Tropical depression Toraji, known previously as Tropical Depression 32W was located near 8.3 degrees north latitude and 102.0 east longitude, about 340 west-southwest of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Toraji was moving to the west-southwest and had maximum sustained winds near 25 knots (28.7 mph).

Toraji will cross the Malay Peninsula and is expected to dissipate in the Malakka Strait

Explore further: NASA satellite sees Tropical Storm Toraji's concentrated center approaching Japan

Related Stories

Infrared NASA image sees Extra-Tropical Toraji over Japan

September 4, 2013

Tropical Storm Toraji passed over Kyushu and transitioned into an extra-tropical storm while bringing heavy rainfall over the big island of Japan when NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead on Sept. 4. The extra-tropical storm ...

NASA sees Tropical Storm 27W moving through Luzon Strait

September 10, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Luzon Strait and captured a visible image of the latest tropical storm to form in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm 27W. 27W is expected to be renamed Tropical Storm Barijat.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.