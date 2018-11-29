Magnetic fields found in a jet from a baby star

November 30, 2018, Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics
**Magnetic fields found in a jet from a baby star
Figure 1: ALMA detection of SiO line polarization in the HH 211 jet. (Top) A composite image showing the HH 211 jet and the outflow around it. The blue and red images show respectively the approaching (blueshifted) side and the receding (redshifted) side of the jet in SiO (adopted from Lee et al. 2009). Gray image shows the outflow in H2 (adopted from Hirano et al. 2006). (Bottom) A zoom-in to the innermost part of the jet within 700 au of the central protostar. Orange image shows the accretion disk recently detected with ALMA (Lee et al. 2018). Blue and red images show the blueshifted and redshifted sides of the innermost jet coming out from the disk, obtained in our observation. Yellow line segments show the orientations of the SiO line polarization in the jet. A size scale of our solar system is shown in the lower right corner for size comparison. In the two panels, asterisks mark the possible position of the central protostar. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Lee et al

An international research team led by Chin-Fei Lee in the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA) has made a breakthrough observation with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), confirming the presence of magnetic fields in a jet from a protostar. Jets are believed to play an important role in star formation, enabling the protostar to accrete mass from an accretion disk by removing angular momentum from the disk. It is highly supersonic and collimated, and predicted in theory to be launched and collimated by magnetic fields. The finding supports the theoretical prediction and confirms the role of the jet in star formation.

"Although it has been long predicted that protostellar jet is threaded with magnetic fields, no one was really sure about it. Thanks to the high-sensitivity of ALMA, we have finally confirmed the presence of magnetic fields in a protostellar jet with molecular line polarization detection. More interestingly, the magnetic fields in the jet could be helical, as seen in the jet from an active galactic nucleus (AGN). Perhaps, the same mechanism is at work to launch and collimate the jets from both protostar and AGN," says Chin-Fei Lee at ASIAA.

"The detected polarization comes from a SiO molecular line in the presence of magnetic fields," says Hsiang-Chih Hwang, who was a former NTU undergraduate student of Chin-Fei Lee modeling the polarization. "The polarized emission in the jet is so faint that we failed to detect it with Submillimeter Array. We are so excited to have finally detected it with ALMA."

HH 211 is a well-defined jet from one of the youngest protostellar systems in Perseus at a distance of about 1,000 light-years. The central powering protostar has an age of only about 10,000 years (which is about 2 millionths of the age of our sun) and a mass of about 0.05 solar mass. The jet is rich in SiO molecular gas and drives a spectacular molecular outflow around it (see the top panel in Figure 1).

**Magnetic fields found in a jet from a baby star
Figure 2: Possible helical magnetic fields in the HH 211 jet. Blue and red images show the blueshifted and redshifted sides of the jet coming out from the disk, as shown in the bottom panel of Figure 1. The greenish helical lines show the possible magnetic field morphology in the jet. The asterisk marks the possible position of the central protostar. A size scale of our solar system is shown in the lower right corner for size comparison. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Lee et al.

With ALMA, the team zoomed in to the innermost part of the jet within 700 au of the central protostar, where the emission is the brightest in SiO. They detected SiO line polarization toward the approaching (blueshifted) side of the jet (see the bottom panel in Figure 1). The polarization has a fraction of about 1.5 percent and an orientation roughly aligned with the jet axis. This line polarization is due to the Goldreich-Kylafis effect, confirming the presence of magnetic fields in the jet. The orientation of the magnetic fields could be either toroidal or poloidal. According to the current jet launching models, the magnetic fields are expected to be helical and should be mainly toroidal there where the polarization is detected, in order to collimate the jet. Deeper observations will be proposed to detect the line polarization in the receding (redshifted) side of the jet and check for consistent morphology of the . In addition, additional SiO line will be observed in order to confirm the field morphology.

The observation opens up an exciting possibility of directly detecting and characterizing magnetic fields in protostellar jets through high-resolution and high-sensitivity imaging with ALMA, which can improve the theories of jet formation and thus our understanding for the feeding process in the innermost region of .

Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Lee et al. Video editor: ASIAA/Lauren Huang

Explore further: Youngest accretion disk detected in star formation

More information: Chin-Fei Lee et al. Unveiling a magnetized jet from a low-mass protostar, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07143-8

Related Stories

Youngest accretion disk detected in star formation

September 5, 2018

An international team led by Chin-Fei Lee at the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA) has discovered a very small accretion disk formed around one of the youngest protostars, with the Atacama Large ...

Magnetic field around young star captured

October 27, 2014

For the first time astronomers, including SRON astronomer Woojin Kwon, have been able to capture the magnetic field in the accretion disk around a young star. The shape of the field was a big surprise. The discovery suggests ...

Twisted magnetic fields give new insights on star formation

December 21, 2015

Using new images that show unprecedented detail, scientists have found that material rotating around a very young protostar probably has dragged in and twisted magnetic fields from the larger area surrounding the star. The ...

The role of magnetic fields in star formation

July 29, 2016

The star forming molecular clump W43-MM1 is very massive and dense, containing about 2100 solar masses of material in a region only one-third of a light year across (for comparison, the nearest star to the Sun is a bit over ...

Recommended for you

Study witnesses first moments of star dying in finest detail

November 30, 2018

An international research team including The Australian National University (ANU) has used the Kepler space telescope in coordination with ground-based telescopes to witness the first moments of a star dying in unprecedented ...

Black hole 'donuts' are actually 'fountains'

November 30, 2018

Based on computer simulations and new observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers have found that the rings of gas surrounding active supermassive black holes are not simple donut ...

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

theredpill
1 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
"Perhaps, the same mechanism is at work to launch and collimate the jets from both protostar and AGN,"

Yup.
jonesdave
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
"Perhaps, the same mechanism is at work to launch and collimate the jets from both protostar and AGN,"

Yup.


And? You do know that AGNs are black holes, yes? And that this is further confirmation of standard theory on star formation? Glad to see you are finally turning the corner!
theredpill
1 / 5 (1) 49 minutes ago
" You do know that AGNs are black holes, yes?"

LMAO, no moron...you know they are...I know they are not.

"And that this is further confirmation of standard theory on star formation"

Ummm...OK, since they didn't mention gravity once I can go along with that idiot box.

"Glad to see you are finally turning the corner!"

I can't believe you can even see the corner I am turning with your head so far up your ass you can lick your tonsils. Now, tottle off before you stupid yourself into another rabid fit of know nothing rants and name calling...oh yeah, that is all you do. Can't wait to respond to your next salvo into idiocy.
jonesdave
5 / 5 (1) 40 minutes ago
LMAO, no moron...you know they are...I know they are not.


You know nothing of the sort, and have no explanation for them.

Ummm...OK, since they didn't mention gravity once I can go along with that idiot box.


Yes they did. "...allowing the disk material to fall onto the protostars during the star formation." You think it "falls" due to.....................? Idiot.

theredpill
1 / 5 (1) 12 minutes ago
"You know nothing of the sort, and have no explanation for them."

I don't need an explanation about something that doesn't exist, that is reserved for psycho's like you.

"Yes they did. "...allowing the disk material to fall onto the protostars during the star formation." You think it "falls" due to.....................? Idiot."

Well, for starters the above "quote" is from where psycho? Not anywhere in the article above...likely because the article is about jets...not the object at the center of them. You are adding your own content to the articles now and claiming it is in there....and just when I thought you couldn't get any more pathetic...
jonesdave
not rated yet 8 minutes ago
I don't need an explanation about something that doesn't exist, that is reserved for psycho's like you.


Tosser! You tell us that they aren't what the whole of the astrophysics community says they are, and then cannot back up your assertion with any science! Typical EU crank.

Well, for starters the above "quote" is from where psycho?


From the f***ing paper, you blind prick.,

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.