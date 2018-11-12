Does not compute: Japan cyber security minister admits shunning PCs

November 15, 2018
Japan's deputy chief of cyber security says he doesn't use computers because he's had other people to do it for him since he was
Japan's deputy chief of cyber security says he doesn't use computers because he's had other people to do it for him since he was 25

A Japanese minister in charge of cyber security has provoked astonishment by admitting he has never used a computer in his professional life, and appearing confused by the concept of a USB drive.

Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, is the deputy chief of the government's cyber security strategy office and also the minister in charge of the Olympic and Paralympic Games that Tokyo will host in 2020.

In parliament on Wednesday however, he admitted he doesn't use computers.

"Since the age of 25, I have instructed my employees and secretaries, so I don't use computers myself," he said in a response to an opposition question in a lower house session, local media reported.

He also appeared confused by the question when asked about whether USB drives were in use at Japanese nuclear facilities.

His comments were met with incredulity by opposition lawmakers.

"It's unbelievable that someone who has not touched computers is responsible for cyber security policies," said opposition lawmaker Masato Imai.

And his comments provoked a firestorm online.

"Doesn't he feel ashamed?" wrote one Twitter user.

"Today any company president uses a PC. He doesn't even know what a USB is. Holy cow."

Another joked that perhaps Sakurada was simply engaged in his own kind of cyber security.

Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, is the deputy chief of the government's cyber security strategy office and also the minister in charge o
Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, is the deputy chief of the government's cyber security strategy office and also the minister in charge of the Olympic and Paralympic Games that Tokyo will host in 2020
"If a hacker targets this Minister Sakurada, they wouldn't be able to steal any information. Indeed it might be the strongest kind of security!"

Sakurada has been in office just over a month, after being appointed in a cabinet reshuffle following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reelection as head of his political party.

But he has already come fire for other gaffes in parliament including garbling an opposition lawmaker's name and repeatedly stating "I don't know the details" when questioned about his new Olympic brief.

One online commentator joked that Sakurada's online security was watertight since no hacker would be able to steal any of his in
One online commentator joked that Sakurada's online security was watertight since no hacker would be able to steal any of his information

Explore further: Japan OKs first anti-smoking law, but seen as lax and partial

Related Stories

Tokyo passes strict anti-smoking laws ahead of Olympics

June 27, 2018

Tokyo's city government Wednesday passed strict new anti-smoking rules ahead of the 2020 Olympics, leapfrogging national legislation on lighting up that has been watered down after opposition from pro-smoking MPs.

Recommended for you

Team breaks world record for fast, accurate AI training

November 7, 2018

Researchers at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have partnered with a team from Tencent Machine Learning to create a new technique for training artificial intelligence (AI) machines faster than ever before while maintaining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.