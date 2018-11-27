Intelligent framework aims to optimize data transfer in 5G networks

November 28, 2018 by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University
5G networks
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A North Carolina State University researcher has developed technology designed to allow cellular communication nodes in 5G systems to partition bandwidth more efficiently in order to improve end-to-end data transmission rates. In simulations, the tech is capable of meeting the international goal of 10 gigabits per second in peak performance areas.

"End-to-end transfer means that the technology accounts for all of the connections between a and the end user," says Shih-Chun Lin, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at NC State and author of a paper on the work.

"My technology, incorporating both hardware and software, is a framework that takes into account data transfer rates, wired and wireless bandwidth availability, and the power of base stations—or eNodeBs—in a 5G ," Lin says. "It then uses stochastic optimization modeling to determine the most efficient means of transferring and retrieving data—and it does this very quickly, without using a lot of computing power."

Lin says that simulation testing of the framework is promising, and he and his are in the process of building a fully functional prototype.

"The prototype will allow us to conduct tests on a 5G testbed platform, since full-scale 5G networks are not yet online," Lin says. "But simulation results suggest that we'll be able to meet the 3GPP goal of 10 gigabits per second data transfer in peak coverage areas.

"We are currently seeking industry partners to work with us on developing, testing and deploying the framework to better characterize its performance prior to widespread adoption of 5G networks," Lin says.

The paper, "End-to-End Network Slicing for 5G&B Wireless Software-Defined Systems," will be presented Dec. 11 at IEEE GLOBECOM'18, being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Explore further: Integrated high-speed data and wireless power transfer

More information: "End-to-End Network Slicing for 5G&B Wireless Software-Defined Systems" Presented: Dec. 11, IEEE GLOBECOM'18, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Related Stories

Integrated high-speed data and wireless power transfer

September 18, 2017

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed a system that can simultaneously deliver watts of power and transmit data at rates high enough to stream video over the same wireless connection. By integrating ...

Terranova – thinking beyond a network standard

October 6, 2017

The future is digital: interconnected machines exchange huge amounts of data in real time and the demand for high data rates in the financial sector and in data centers is increasing by the day. Meanwhile, rural areas still ...

Researchers boost efficiency of multi-hop wireless networks

April 19, 2012

Multi-hop wireless networks can provide data access for large and unconventional spaces, but they have long faced significant limits on the amount of data they can transmit. Now researchers from North Carolina State University ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.