Former Intel boss Brian Krzanich to lead CDK Global

November 7, 2018
In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich delivers a keynote speech at CES International in Las Vegas. CDK Global has named Krzanich its new president and CEO. Krzanich resigned from Intel in last summer after the company learned of what it called a past, consensual relationship with an employee. The 58-year-old Krzanich, who served as Intel's CEO from May 2013 to June 2018, replaces Brian MacDonald. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The former CEO of Intel is being named as the top executive at CDK Global, a company that provides technology to auto dealers.

Brian Krzanich resigned from Intel in June after the learned that he had carried on a consensual relationship with an employee. He had held the top job at the tech company for just over five years. He joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.

Companies have become more diligent about enforcing rules governing intercompany relationships in the #MeToo-era.

Krzanich, 58, replaces Brian MacDonald at CDK Global, which has annual revenue of about $2 billion.

Based outside of Chicago in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, CDK provides technology and marketing services to in more than 100 countries. It serves about 30,000 retailers and most automotive manufacturers.

